That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 as they can’t get enough of their favorite magical attack spewing slime.

Full of goblins, dragons, ogres, and all our favorite fantasy creatures, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime features the story of a man who dies and reincarnates as a slime named Rimuru. He ends up with several spectacular powers and abilities that he uses to help others around him! His journey is inspiring, thrilling, and overwhelming all at once! We constantly see Rimuru put himself in harm’s way for the better good of everyone else. So far, the series has two successful seasons, and fans are curious to know about the fate of the third season. Is it a possibility? Or has That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime’s anime journey come to an end? Keep on reading to find out all the latest updates.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Release Date

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime made its debut in 2018. It comes from Fuse’s light novel series and gathered a huge fan following immediately after release. The series completed its first season in November 2020 and released the first part of its second season in January 2021. It completed its run in March. Just two months later, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Part 2 came out! It ended in September 2021.

Since then, we have no updates regarding the release of the third season! The producers have kept their lips sealed and have not officially renewed the series for a third season. However, we still have high hopes as all indications point towards the series getting an official renewal in the near future. Firstly, there is a lot of source material! There are approximately 13 volumes of the light novel series remaining for adaptation into anime! Thus, there is a lot of room for a third season and many more!

Moreover, the series has enjoyed spectacular success. It ranked among the top hundred anime series in Myanimelist. The series’ official Twitter page has a following of 285k people, which clearly indicates its huge fanbase!

Additionally, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is coming out with a movie this fall! Its official release date is in November 2022! This shows the interest of the producers in producing more content for fans, and they may just give us a third season!

Thus, we expect the producers to renew That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 any day now! If all goes well, we may get to see new episodes in 2023! However, we have yet to hear official word regarding the renewal and release date.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Cast

The main cast of both seasons of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is the same! The only change in the transition from season 1 to season 2 was the replacement of Director Yasuhito Kikuchi by Director Atsushi Nakayama.

We expect all the main voice actors to return for the third season including the following,

Miho Okasaki voices Slime Rimuru

Chikahiro Kobayashi voices Ranga

Sayaka Senbongi voices Shuna

Tomoaki Maeno voices Veldora

Takuya Eguchi voices Soei

Makoto Furukawa voices Benimaru

Manami Numakura voices Hinata Sakaguchi

Mao Ichimichi voices Shion

Asuna Tomari voices Gobta

Megumi Toyoguchi voices the Great Sage

Kanehira Yamamoto voices Rigurd

Rina Hidaka voices Milim

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Plot

Season 2 of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime was absolutely spectacular! We witnessed an intense battle and the end of Demon Lord Clayman’s life. Season 3 will pick the story up from here and deal with the after-effects of Clayman’s death. Moreover, The Holy Empire of Lubelius may be in trouble for attacking Rimuru under Hinata’s orders. His soldiers might teach the antagonists a lesson for trying to assault their leader. Moreover, we also expect a major showdown between Hinata and Rimuru.

Furthermore, a grand festival hosted by Rimuru will also be a major part of Season 3. This war tournament is “The Tempest Founder’s Festival.” It includes dungeons and concerts. All in all, the festival will be full of battles, demons of all kinds, and drama!

Season 3 has a lot in store for viewers, and we can’t wait to stream it!

Is there a Trailer?

We are still waiting for the renewal of the series’ third season. Thus, fans must wait for the show’s official renewal and completion of filming for getting their first glimpse at Season 3.

