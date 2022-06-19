No Game No Life Season 2: Will it Return?

The ending of season 1 of No Game No Life was a good cliffhanger for the show. It left the audience anxious for Season 2. We know the fans are waiting desperately for No Game No Life Season 2, and no doubt it must be infuriating as there is no reliable news on the subject yet. The first season was released in 2014, with the first episode aired on April 9, 2014, and the last on June 25, 2014. It has been a long time since the first season, so there are a lot of rumors saying that Season 2 was canceled because the author was caught plagiarizing. Still, this news was fake because later on, a prequel movie ‘No Game No Life: Zero’ and more novels were published.

Because of this, the fans continue to keep their hopes up for No Game No Life Season 2. With more novels and an already huge fanbase, it would seem like a loss not to take advantage of it and keep the story going. As of yet, there is no official announcement for No Game No Life Season 2. Suppose you’ve read anything regarding its release. It’s fake. Until there is a word out on the release of another season, the fans will have to wait and see.

No Game No Life Season 2 Plot

The popular anime “No Game No Life” is based on Yuu Kamiya’s light novel and manga of the same name. The storyline involves two step-siblings named Sora and Shiro, who are members of the unstoppable gaming team “Blank.” They both are top class, fully qualified, best, and undefeatable. One day they are challenged to a game of chess by Tet, who claims to be a god in another world, “Disboard.” Disboard is an alternate reality where games decide everything, and after Tet loses to the sibling duo, they both are challenged to fight and save humanity through games.

The show is a comedy and game show, keeping the game lovers glued to their seats while watching it. Season 1 is packed with 12 episodes, and the fans are anxiously waiting for No Game Season 2.

No Game No Life Season 2 Cast

Sora – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Shiro – Ai Kayano

Ai Kayano Stephanie Dola – Youko Hikasa

Youko Hikasa Jibril – Yukari Tamura

Yukari Tamura Tet – Rie Kugimiya

Sora: is the main male protagonist of the No Game No Life series and the astute and manipulative sibling.

Shiro: is the main female protagonist of the No Game No Life series and the quiet and calculative sibling.

Tet: is the One True God of Disboard and resides in a king chess piece. Tet does not belong to any of the 16 civilizations, although the closest affiliation to him would be Immanity.

Stephanie Dola: Steph is the granddaughter of the Former King of Immunity. After the king’s death, she gambled to become the next queen of the country. She falls in love with Soro and struggles to save her civilization.

Release Date

Although there is no official word on the release of No Game No Life Season 2, the fans don’t seem to put down their hopes as there are many reasons to believe there will be another season. The number one reason to keep them hoping is that there is more than enough source material for a second season. Since the first season’s release, many new novels have been published by the author Yuu Kamiya, and a prequel movie(NGNL: Zero) was also released in this period. With all this, we still don’t have an official announcement out, and till then, we will wait and see.

Trailer

No Game No Life Season 2 does not have any trailer or spoilers out, as no release date has been declared yet in 2022.

In the meanwhile, the trailer of the Season 1 is available. Check official Trailer: