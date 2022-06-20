RWBY Ice Queendom has a Confirmed Release Date?

RWBY is all set to get a full anime debut in July in the form of RWBY Ice Queendom. The official release date is out, and the fans are eagerly waiting to watch the next major volume of the animated series. Previously, RWBY Ice Queendom was supposed to be airing on July 3, 2022, in Japan. However, the date for the same is revised. However, there is nothing to worry about because instead of getting postponed, the series’ airing is delayed. If you are curious about the upcoming series release date, jump into the next section.

RWBY Ice Queendom Release Date

The new release date of RWBY Ice Queendom is 24th June 2022. On June 24, the series will be roping its first three episodes. The fans will now have the opportunity to binge-watch the series’ first three episodes in a single. The later episodes will start airing in July. Currently, there is no information regarding when the dubbed version of the series will be available.

It is confirmed that the animated series will be available in Japanese and English. Sadly, there is no information regarding the dubbed version in other languages.

RWBY Ice Queendom Cast

The casts of RWBY Ice Queendom include:

Saori Hayami as Ruby Rose

Yoko Hikasa as Weiss Schnee

Yu Shimamura as Blake Bellado

Ami Koshimizu as Yang Xiao Long

This casts if for the Japanese version. The English dubbed audio will include:

Lindsay Jones as Ruby Rose

Kara Eberle as Weiss Schnee

Arryn Zech as Blake Belladonna

Barbara Dunkelman as Yang Xiao Long

Plot

The official synopsis of RWBY Ice Queendom is available. Therefore, we have an idea about the plot of the series. In the series, both fairytale and science coexist. Human civilization is plagued by Grimm, which are deadly monsters. Huntsmen and Huntresses are the protectors of humans in this strange world.

All the worries are trained in schools like Beacon Academy. In the academy, the RWBY team is formed. The team members are Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang. Hence, the named team RWBY. The team aspired to be the most excellent huntresses of Remnant. Then, there is a dangerous threat looming over them. The series belongs to the genre of fantasy, drama, and thriller.

We also have information regarding the titles of the first three episodes. So, you are in for a treat.

First Chapter: Red, White, Black, Yellow “Departure”

Second Chapter: This is Beacon “Exam”

Third Chapter: A Nightmare comes “Nightmare.”

RWBY made its debut back in 2013 and earned huge fame. Finally, after nine years, we have another season to treat our eyes. Let’s dive deep to lay our hands on additional information regarding the series. The producers of the series include:

Bandai Namco Filmworks

Bandai Namco Music Live

Good Smile Company

Shaft

Warner Bros. Japan

KLab Inc.

Rooster Teeth

Kenjirou Okada and Toshimasa Suzuki are the directors of the series. Jin Akutagawa is the sound director and Tow Ubukata is the scriptwriter.

Where To Stream The Series?

The first three episodes will be airing on Youtube from June 24 to June 26. However, the YouTube streaming will only be available only in Japan. The YouTube streaming will also feature a talk show and concert. In addition to that, the series will be available on Tokyo MX and BS 11. Further, Crunchyroll will also be streaming the series in English dub and a Japanese version with English subtitles.

We will bring you more information on whether RWBY Ice Queendom stood the benchmark of its previous series or not once we watch it. Till then, be ready to watch the series and enjoy it.