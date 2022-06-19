Yuri On Ice Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Yuri On Ice Season 2 has created a wave of excitement amongst the eager fans. Viewers are waiting to discover how Victor and Yuri’s story evolves after the first season. However, the wait for Yuri on Ice Season 2 has stretched for far too long. The first season premiered in 2016 with 12 episodes. The final episode came out on December 22, 2016.

The anime series was an instant fan favorite because of its incredible storyline and animation. Fans fear Yuri on Ice might get overshadowed by other popular anime, but it would be a shame if the show gets canceled. The Japanese series has a great potential to change the game for MAPPA and give them more success with another season.

Will Yuri on Ice Season 2 ever make it to our screens? Let’s dig in to uncover everything about Yuri On Ice Season 2.

Yuri On Ice Season 2 Cast

Since no official announcement has confirmed the second season, it’s still early to talk about the characters. However, the series might continue with the same cast and follow a similar structure.

The Season 1 characters will probably return for the second season, and it includes :

Yuri Katasuki by Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Victor Nikiforov by Junichi Suwabe

Yuri Plitsetsky by Koki Uchiyama

Phichit Chulanont by Kensho Ono

Yuri On Ice Season 2 Release Date

Yuri on Ice is an original Japanese Sports anime, so there is no light novel series that can be adapted into further seasons. However, the hope for Yuri on Ice Season 2 hasn’t died. Five years have passed since the first season aired, but given the positive reception, the second season is still possible. Even though Mappa Studios did not make any announcements hinting at a second season, there is some exciting news for the fans.

Mappa had scheduled the release of a feature film in 2019 named Yuri on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence. However, pandemic restrictions hindered the film’s production, causing a significant delay. The new release date is unknown, but viewers can expect to see it sometime soon. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Yuri on Ice and whether the series will be renewed or canceled.

Hopefully, after the movie releases, fans can get a hint of whether Yuri On Ice Season 2 is on the way or not. Even if Yuri on Ice gets renewed, a potential season will probably come after two years, if not sooner.

Plot

As Yuri on Ice is an original anime, it is difficult to predict how the plot will continue further. Since the information regarding a second season is scarce, we cannot say what will happen in Season 2 if it continues. Let’s take a look at what happens in Yuri On Ice Season 1:

Yuri Katsuki is a Japanese skater going through a rough time after making it to the Grand Prix final. His defeats demotivate him, and he chooses to return home to his family. Despite his failures, Yuri’s family welcomes him with love and respect. Yuri slowly gains the strength to pursue his skating passion again.

Victor Nikiforov, a skating champion, travels to Hasetsu to get Yuri back in his best form. Yuri is delighted to have Victor help him as he has always been his childhood ideal. The exciting part of the show is that there isn’t just one character named Yuri. Yuri Plisetsky wants Victor to train him for his adult debut. He hates Yuri for not giving his best performance at the Grand Prix.

How did Yuri on Ice Season 1 end?

Victor conducts a competition between them to decide who he should train. Yuri Katsuki triumphs, and Victor becomes his coach. Yuri and Victor practice for the next Grand Prix. In the midst of their preparations, their interests spark as they gravitate toward each other. A romantic relationship ensues between the two, and Yuri makes his newfound love his strength.

After twists and disappointments throughout season 1, Yuri and Victor grow through their challenges. Yuri decides in the end to become a coach alongside Victor.

Trailer

From everything we previously discussed, it can be easily deduced that a trailer is not available yet. As long as a confirmation doesn’t follow soon, the prospect of a trailer is genuinely too far off. Once Mappa releases a confirmation, we can expect a trailer to follow quickly, releasing just some time before the actual season premieres.

Until then, fans have to wait for further updates to know whether Yuri On Ice Season 2 will come back.