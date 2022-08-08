Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 – Release Date Announced?!

Attack on Titan is one of the most flourishing manga animated series to watch in prime time. Considering the main fact that whether it was the original manga or the adapted animated series, it more or less made its beloved audience feel a whirlwind of emotions with every new chapter or season. No wonder the arrival of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is much anticipated by the fans! Seeing humanity on the verge of being exterminated by the man-eating giants in front of your eyes can be anybody’s worst nightmare. Evidently, no one wants to go through it.

Yet, the daunting part here is that this is a day-to-day occurrence for the characters in the Attack on Titan universe. Their lives are filled with these recurring nightmares that do not seem to fade away. Every breath that they take is unease, fear and constant paranoia. They are either awaiting their doom or a ray of hope that will validate their survival and safeguard them from these so-called Titans.

This Japanese manga series has been showcased to the audience in the shape of a masterpiece. A thriving masterpiece that not only made us love this series to its core but also made us root for the characters’ freedom. That is suffocating inside these three enormous walls so that they stay protected from these gigantic man-eating humanoids.

However, things do seem to get hay-wire with every season! Another Season is on the way. We can assume that we will be graced with more of these gruesome yet enticing actions!

Are you a fan of AOT? Well, hang on to your screens because we are back with some much-needed juice on that said topic.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: Expected Release Date?

Good news for the Attack on Titan fans! Seeing that, the third part of the fourth season is soon going to be released! To the people in the back, WRITE IT DOWN. Yes! I am talking to YOU, readers. Take your pens out so that you remember this crucial detail.

*drumroll, please*

Since it has been officially announced that the third part of the season finale is going to premiere somewhere around the year 2023, the tentative aim of the stewards of the series is to probably release it in the month of April of the said year.

However, nothing much can be said besides this. There are some bubbling rumours here and there, but this is what we have got from the big bosses from now.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: Who is the Cast?

Given below are the names of the voice actors who will be returning for the upcoming season:

Eren Jaeger – Yûki Kaji (Japanese)/Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Gabi Braun – Ayane Sakura (Japanese)/Lindsay Seidel (English)

Falco Grice – Natsuki Hanae (Japanese)/Bryson Baugus (English)

Armin Arlelt – Marina Inoue (Japanese)/Josh Grelle (English)

Mikasa Ackerman – Yui Ishikawa (Japanese)/Trina Nishimura (English)

Reiner Braun – Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese)/Robert McCollum (English)

Jean Kirshtein – Kishô Taniyama (Japanese)/Mike McFarland (English)

Connie Springer – Hiro Shimono (Japanese)/Clifford Chapin (English)

Hange Zoë – Romi Park (Japanese)/Jessica Calvello (English)

Zeke Jaeger – Takehito Koyasu (Japanese)/Jason Liebrecht (English)

Floch Forster – Kenshô Ono (Japanese)/Matt Shipman (English)

Theo Magath – Jirô Saitô (Japanese)/Neil Kaplan (English)

Nile Dawk – Anri Katsu (Japanese)/Ian Sinclair (English)

Keith Shadis – Tsuguo Mogami (Japanese)/Patrick Seitz (English)

Pieck Finger – Manami Numakura (Japanese)/Amber Lee Connors (English)

Porco Galliard – Toshiki Masuda (Japanese)/Kellen Goff (English)

What could be the Plot?

The last episode of part 2 left everyone on a major cliffhanger! The conflict between the Island of Paradis and Marley is one of the main factors that everyone has their eyes on. Wanting to know what will become of them in the forthcoming season.

Moreover, we might get to see more about:

Mikasa and the Survey Corps.

Did Flock survive the attempted assassination by Gabi?

How will Zeke get free from the Coordinate?

And, of course, more about Eren and his apparent intention to destroy the world.

English voice actor Bryce Papenbrook, who plays the role of Eren, shared in a chat at IGN FanFest about his character’s intentions that:

I don’t know where he’s going with this. I haven’t been spoiled. I haven’t read the manga… I love to immerse in the shows I’m working on, live in that moment in real-time, then let whatever comes out of my body come out into the show.

However,

I would describe Eren between seasons one and three as ‘angry.’ Like, there’s this anger that comes through every word he says. And in this latest season, that anger is still there, but it’s under this layer of coldness, which makes him absolutely terrifying.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: Total Episodes?

Season 4, part 2, ended with the episode “The Dawn of Humanity,” which is based on Chapter 130 of the original manga. Which, more or less, insinuates that the forthcoming season might constitute a total of nine or ten episodes. Considering the fact that the original manga has already been finished and has a total of 139 chapters. It is safe to assume that the final season will cover the remaining chapters.

Hopefully, the series will be summarized on a good note. That will subsequently allow the characters to have their much-deserved freedom and happiness.