Black Summoner Season 2 Is Release Date Announced?

Black Summoner is a series that is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Doufu Mayoi. Satelight adapted the light novel and the series successfully premiered in July 2022. The series belongs to the fantasy genre. Upon its release, anime lovers from across the globe enjoyed the series. Black Summoner enjoys an overall rating of 8.1 on IMDB. The love for the series is quite evident from the rating. Even though the series is still running, the fans want to know all the details of Black Summoner Season 2. If you are one of them, you have hit the right place. So, let’s begin.

Black Summoner Season 2: Release Date

Before talking about the release date of Black Summoner Season 2, let us first shed some light on the first season. The series premiered on July 9, 2022, and it is still running. At the time of writing, five seasons of the first season have been aired. According to reports, the first season will comprise 12 episodes, and the last episode of Season 1 will air on 24th September 2022.

So, it is clear from the above information that if Black Summoner Season 2 happens, it will happen only after September ends. We, of course, do not expect an immediate beginning of Black Summoner Season 2 right after the first season ends.

Currently, the series has not been renewed and it is too early to say whether Black Summoner Season 2 is happening or not. However, if we stay optimistic and consider that the second season is happening, we might have a release date of the same in 2023.

Plot

The series revolves around Kelvin, who wakes up in a strange land and to add to the twist, he does not have any memory of his past. However, he knows that he traded his memory for new abilities. He dives through this new place as Summoner. His first follower is the goddess who brings him to this new world.

Then, he begins to enjoy his new adventure but at the same time realizes about the difficulties too. He needs to keep fighting time and again with different characters of evil. It is an adventure saga of Kelvin and is quite interesting.

Currently, there is no information regarding the parts of manga picked to create the first season. If a second season happens, of course, we can find the continuation of the plot from the light novel itself.

Casts

If all the primary casts of the series return for the second season, we can expect the following members:

Brittney Karbowski as Ange

Alexis Tipton as Sera

Tia Lynn Ballard as Melfina

Van Barr Jr. as Kelvin

Brianna Roberts as Betty

Bruce Carey as Gerard

Mary Morgan as Clotho

We might see a few new seasons in the upcoming season too. However, this list is just speculation. Nothing is confirmed yet.

More About Black Summoner Season 2

The manga is extremely popular amongst anime lovers. In fact, it has more than a million in circulation and this number is that of last year. The series is also, now top-rated again amongst anime lovers. Currently, there is no information about how well the series is doing or the different ratings. It is, in fact, too early to comment on the popularity of the series considering the fact that it is still running. By the end of the first season, we will have clear visibility regarding the future of Black Summoner Season 2.

However, till then, if you haven’t watched the first season yet, it’s time for you to stream it and watch it now. Keep checking this article for all the latest updates regarding the Black Summoner Season 2.

