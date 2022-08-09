High Rise Invasion Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and everything we know

High Rise Invasion is an anime series which premiered in 2021. The series belongs to animation, action, horror, mystery, sci-fi and thriller genres. The combination of many genres in one single series makes it pretty interesting to watch. So if you haven’t watched the series yet, you should try it. The series is available for streaming on Netflix. The first season was over last year, and now it’s time to lay our hands on information regarding High Rise Invasion Season 2. The series is based on a manga that runs by the same name. Masahiro Takata is the director of the series, and it belongs to the Zero-G studio. So now that we have the basics clear, let us focus on Season 2.

High Rise Invasion Season 2: Renewal Status

High Rise Invasion has an IMDB rating of 6.5. This rating is not pretty impressive, to be honest. Perhaps, this is why the series does not have a renewal status yet. However, on a positive note, it is also very natural for the anime series to have a long gap between the seasons, and the renewal takes plenty of time. The renewal of a series depends upon several factors. Therefore, because there is no renewal news regarding Season 2, it does not mean that the second season will not be happening.

We need to consider that High Rise Invasion Season 1 was a success amongst the fans; therefore, the chances of High Rise Invasion Season 2 are still high.

High Rise Invasion Season 2 Casts

If all the prominent casts return for High Rise Invasion Season 2, the expected list will look like this:

Haruka Shiraishi as Yuri

Shiki Aoki as Mayuko Nise

Yuichiro Umehara as Sniper Mask

Zeno Robinson as Rika

Jonah Scott as Sniper Mask

Suzie Yeung as Yuri

We might see new faces in the upcoming season too.

Plot

It’s time to throw some light on the plot of High Rise Invasion Season 2. Following the first season, you would know that Allies and Yuri succeeded in providing Aikawa protection. Further, there is a discovery for Mamoru, who realizes that Yuri and Rika are siblings. At the end of the first season, Yuri is determined to find her brother.

Therefore in Season 2, we expect Yuri to continue her search for her brother. Further, according to sources, she might also discover new abilities too. Following the manga’s storyline will give you a clear idea of what you can expect from the upcoming seasons.

The basic storyline of the story revolves around Yuri, who lands in a mysterious abandoned building where each door is mysteriously locked. She also comes to know that her brother is also in the place. She is now determined to escape along with her brother. However, the area is filled with masked murders. Therefore, there is a high element of thriller in the movie.

Trailer

As discussed above, the second season is not yet confirmed. Therefore, there is no trailer as of now. However, if there is a trailer for the second season, we will update the same in this section.

Wrap Up

To conclude, there is still a bit of uncertainty regarding the future of the High Rise Invasion. It’s hard to say whether High Rise Invasion Season 2 will be happening or not. All we can do is hope for the best. Keep checking this post to lay your hand on all the latest information regarding the series. Till then, if you haven’t watched High Rise Invasion yet, you can start watching it. The series is binge-worthy material.