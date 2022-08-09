Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Has Confirmed Release Date?

If you are an avid anime fan, then it is likely that you have at least heard about Classroom of the Elite. The anime only recently released its second season. However, fans are already inquiring about the status of Classroom of the Elite Season 3. If you are one of those fans, we have good news! The light novel series received the green light for its renewal. Here is all the information you need to know about the upcoming installment to keep you in the loop.

The light novel series, written by Shogo Kinugasa, got adapted into an anime television series. It released its first season back in 2017. This received much appreciation from its audience, with fans eager for a follow-up season. The show managed to garner stellar ratings across the board. It has a 7.6 out of 10 IMDb rating. Further, it has a 7.9 out of 10 rating on MyAnimeList and a 4.6 out of 5 on Crunchyroll.

After some delays, the series finally got the green light for its renewal for a sophomore season. However, it took a solid five years for season 2 to release, which finally premiered in July 2022. Conversely, fans probably do not need to wait half a decade for a new installment of Classroom of the Elite.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Series Plot

The show is set in a futurist Japan where the government runs the Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing School. The school aims to mold its students so that each one of them becomes a competent and dedicated individual who can help the country thrive in the future. Each one of them has immense freedom to prepare its students for the real world. However, unchecked freedom leads to most of them having questionable morals and becoming quite predatory.

The story revolves around the life of Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, an introverted boy who mostly keeps to himself. He may not have a lot of friends but is intellectually gifted. Due to his quiet and naive nature, he cannot understand the cunning dynamics of the other students in the school and gets thrown into Class D -the most inferior of the grades. In Class-D, he manages to befriend Suzune Horikita and Kikyo Kushida. With these two by his side, Kiyotaka’s confidence finally improves, and he involves himself in multiple school activities.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Cast

While the creators confirmed the status of Classroom of the Elite Season 3, they have yet to reveal the exact cast for the upcoming installment. Nevertheless, we know that the anime follows the storyline of the manga of the same name. Therefore, based on that, we can predict which characters may be present in the new season. Most of the cast would likely reprise their role for season 3.

The original Japanese version is likely to have the following cast for the latest season:

Kiyotaka Ayanokōji as Shōya Chiba

Suzune Horikita as Akari Kitō

Kikyou Kushida as Yurika Kubo

Airi Sakura as Mao Ichimichi

Kei Karuizawa as Ayana Taketatsu

Yousuke Hirata as Ryōta Ōsaka

Rokusuke Kouenji as Toshiki Iwasawa

Ken Sudou as Eiji Takeuchi

Moreover, like most animes, the series also has an English dubbed version. The following voice actors are likely to reprise their roles for the English dubbed version:

Kiyotaka Ayanokōji as Justin Briner

Suzune Horikita as Felecia Angelle

Kikyou Kushida as Sarah Wiedenheft

Airi Sakura as Leah Clark

Kei Karuizawa as Bryn Apprill

Yousuke Hirata as Dallas Reid

Rokusuke Kouenji as Christopher Wehkamp

Ken Sudou as Brandon McInnis

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Release Date

The second season of Classroom of the Elite was only recently released. Hence, it is already quite surprising that it received its renewal for a third season. Truly does speak volumes of the popularity of this anime series. Luckily, news regarding the show’s renewal means that its fans no longer need to wait five years for a new installment. With Classroom of the Elite season 3 already into production, a new season could likely release sometime in 2023. Although, an exact release date is not revealed as of yet.

There was an approximately 14-month time frame between the announcement of season 2 and its release. Therefore, it is likely that the third season may take just as long. A mid-2023 release date is most probable for this anime series. The first season had 12 episodes, and the second season is still ongoing. Hence, predicting how many episodes season 3 will hold is difficult. Nonetheless, we assume that the third installment would have about 12 episodes as well.

Season 3 Plot

As season 2 of the anime is ongoing, it is difficult to predict what Classroom of the Elite Season 3 may hold. Furthermore, the team has yet to announce the plot of the upcoming show. Although, since the anime follows the story of the manga series, season 3 would likely follow the same trend. As per reports, season 2 will explore the story until volume 8 of the manga. Therefore, the third installment is likely to continue the plotline beyond that.

Could There Be Future Seasons of Classroom of the Elite?

Statistically speaking, the simple answer to that is, Yes! The anime is receiving amazing reviews throughout. Consequently, fans may likely get more seasons beyond just season 3. If the show continues to receive the same ratings, there seems to be no reason for the team to cancel the show. Certainly, they have more than enough content in the manga for future installments.

Trailer

The team only recently confirmed the status of Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Hence, it is no surprise that there is currently no trailer for the upcoming installment. Likely, the trailer may not be available for many months. However, once the second season comes to an end, a season 3 trailer may follow shortly after.