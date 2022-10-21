When we say that a particular family filled with countless secrets is back again in the world of anime, does the famous Spy X Family anime series ring a bell to you all? Winning the hearts of all the anime fans out in the world and receiving praise from its manga lovers with its very first season, its most awaited second season is already in with its fifteen episodes! Luckily for us, the wait for the next episode is not that long, as Spy X Family Episode 16 is right on the block to be released this Saturday.

So, get ready to not only have further insight into the life of the spy “Twilight,” assassin “Yor” and the telephat “Anya,” who are all pretending to be part of a typical family but also prepare yourself to meet the new addition to this pretend family, their pet dog “Bond.”

Curious to know more about them? Well, fear not! Here are all the details you need to know about Spy X Family Episode 16 release date and time.

Spy X Family Episode 16 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll?

Spy X Family Episode 16 is set to premiere on Saturday, October 22, 2022, on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

However, the episode with English subtitles will be available one and a half hours after its release in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

Given below is the release schedule for the upcoming episode of Spy X Family Season 2 in the United States:

Central Daylight Time: 10:30 AM CT

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Pacific Time: 8:30 AM PDT

While the international audience, on the other hand, can watch Spy X Family Episode 16 at the following times:

British Summer Time: 4:30 p.m. BST

Central European Summer: Time: 5:30 p.m. CEST

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m. IST

Australian Time: 1:30 a.m. AEST (Sunday, October 23)

Philippines Time: 11:30 p.m.

So, do not forget to stream the sixteen episodes once it released on October 22 at the above-mentioned time!

Where to Watch Spy X Family Season 2?

Like all of the second season episodes, Spy X Family episode 16 will be available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Hulu in the United States.

However, Muse Asia and Netflix are streaming the said series in question in the selected regions of Asia.

How Many Episodes Will Spy X Family Have?

The anime series “Spy X Family” will comprise a total of twenty-five episodes as per the original plan.

The first season consisted of 12 episodes, so the ongoing second season has 13 episodes in stock for us.

Spy X Family Episode 15 Recap: A Brief Overview of the Previous Episode!

Here is the recap of the Spy X Family Episode 15 for those of you who happened to miss it or who want to refresh your memories!

The fifteen episode starts with Loid Forger, AKA Twilight leading Keith into an alleyway to remove the dog’s bomb vest from one of the enemy’s bombs dog , designed to create havoc in the city.

Though the bomb dog ends up biting Loid Forger in the fight, he still manages to get rid of the dog’s bomb vest by shooting it off and throwing it into the nearby river.

Keith, who thinks that Loid is the Foreign Minister Brantz that he was after, notices the dog bite on the spy’s hand and, thus believing that his target is secured, soon triggers the bomb.

But, to his surprise, the bomb explodes in the river and is not attached to the “minister” as he thought it to be.

Ultimately realizing that he was not chasing the real Foreign Minister Brantz, but it was Loid in disguise.

Keith drives off the scene as soon as he discovers the truth, but Loid, the excellent spy he is, already takes note of his car’s plate number before he can get out of sight.

Meanwhile, Yor happens to be searching for Anya.

However, during her search, she finds Keith escaping from the scene and thus, getting in her assassin mode, she jumps right in front of his car and delivers one of the powerful kicks she is famous for.

Leading Keith to crash into a light pole and then Yor quickly calling the police to alert them about the terrorist before continuing her search.

Afterwards, we see Loid revisiting Handler and her men in a nearby shop, where she tells him that WISE will keep the bomb dogs.

Shortly after he leaves the pet shop, he bumps into Anya, Yor and the dog.

While Yor told him what happened back there, Anya got attached to the bomb dog and wanted to keep him as a pet.

Overall, Anya ends up keeping the dog as she threatens not to go to school, which may affect Operation Strix; she names him Bond, and he is then welcomed as the new family member.

Spy X Family Episode 16 Preview Photos:

Spy X Family Episode 16, titled “Yor’s Kitchen / The Informant’s Great Romance Plan,” preview images have also been released today, on October 21, 2020.

Is Spy X Family Episode 16 Release Date Announced or Not?

Yes, Spy X Family Episode 16 release date has been announced! It will be released on Saturday, October 22, 2022, on Crunchyroll and Hulu.