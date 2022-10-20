Chainsaw Man Anime english date is all set. Are you curious to find out the date? Are you excited? We have all the information for you in this article about the Chainsaw Man Anime English release date and time. So keep reading to find out!

Chainsaw Man has been increasingly well-known among manga fans in recent years. Everything You Need to Know About the Anime Version of the Popular Manga “Chainsaw Man”

Fans of the original Japanese version of Chainsaw Man can rest easy, as Crunchyroll has announced the English dub’s premiere date, air time, and voice cast.

With the launch of the first two episodes of Chainsaw Man on the international streaming service Crunchyroll, the show has quickly become the talk of the anime community.

Still, the show’s absence from newsreels and the simulcast schedule for the past few months has left a large pool of prospective viewers eagerly awaiting the premiere of the English dubbing.

However, Chainsaw Man, MAPPA’s most-anticipated anime series of 2022, is almost ready for its premiere. The new anime series will follow the adventures of Denji. This poor youngster signs a contract with Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil, based on the classic manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Chainsaw-wielding teen devil hunter brought back from the grave.

What is The Chainsaw Man Anime English Release Date?

On October 25, 2022, the English dub of Chainsaw Man will hit shelves. New episodes will continue to drop every other Tuesday until the first season concludes. A press statement from Crunchyroll has confirmed the Chainsaw Man Anime English release date.

Two episodes are out, but an English dub is on the way. As the dub won’t take too long to air, people won’t have to wait too long to watch it.

What Is the Chainsaw Man Anime English Release Time?

Here are the times that the English dub will be available on Crunchyroll:

Time Zones: 12:30pm PT / 3:30pm ET

It’s 8:30 p.m. in the UK.

It’s 9:30 p.m. in Europe.

In India, it’s 1 a.m. (October 26)

Local Time in the Philippines: 3:30 a.m. (October 26)

At 6 a.m. on October 26, Australia Standard Time, the

Who Will Make Up the Dubbing Cast of Chainsaw Man Anime English Version?

Crunchyroll has also revealed the English dub cast for Chainsaw Man and the actor who will play the adorable Chainsaw Devil- Pochita. Here is the complete cast list for the English dubbed version:

Denji’s will be voiced in English by Ryan Colt Levy.

Makima’s will be voiced in English by Suzie Yeung

Aki’s will be voiced in English by Reagan Murdock

Sarah Wiedenheft – English Power Voice

Pochita’s will be voiced in English by Lindsay Seidel

Where to watch the Chainsaw Man Anime Episode 1?

When the first episode of the Chainsaw Man anime is officially released, you may view it on the Crunchyroll app for Android or iOs, or you can go to the Crunchyroll website at https://www.crunchyroll.com/.