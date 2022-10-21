Noragami Season 3 Release Date Countdown

Is the Noragami season 3 release date near? Will the show finally release after this long gap? Find out all the details here.

Written by Adachitoka, the anime is based on a manga of the same name. The series was a huge success at the time of its release, and viewers from all around the world tuned in to watch it. But since 2015, no new episodes of the drama and action-filled anime have streamed.

Now, once again, the rumor mill is back on for Noragami season 3. Based on it, the third season is already renewed. But how much truth is there to it? Well, the answer to it is none.

There is no official release date for Noragami Season 3, and it still has to be renewed. Studio BONES has stayed quiet about the future of the third season since the second season’s release, even though the studio has lots of projects going on which have multiple seasons.

Even after assuming that the studio will release a season 3, we cannot predict a release date. This is because it’s been very long since the second season aired, and now a release date can be predicted only after an announcement regarding the show’s renewal is made, or a trailer is released.

Hopefully, BONES or the anime’s distributors, including Crunchyroll, will give an update on season 3 soon as there is plenty of content available with the manga releasing new volumes constantly and the fans impatiently waiting.

Noragami Season 3 Cast

Whenever Noragami season 3 will release, fans can expect their favourite cast members to return. This means Hiroshi Kamiya will lend his voice to the character of Yato. Maaya Uchida will also return to reprise her role as Hiyori. Yuki Kaji will play the role of Yukine.

Similarly, for the English dub, Jason Liebrecht, Bryn April, and Micha Solusod will return as the main characters. However, since the English dub will be released weeks after the original version, international fans of the anime will have to wait a bit longer.

Noragami Season 3 Plot

As we mentioned above, several volumes from the manga are still left to be adapted into the anime. This is because the first two seasons cover only 10 volumes, and a total of 23 volumes have been released up until now.

So, the third season will continue from where things were left off in the second season. It will cover more of Yato’s dark past and the secrets he holds as the God of Calamity. At the same time, Yato will also have to figure out a way through which Hiyori’s soul will not leave her body.

This has been the main goal of Yato since the first season, but every time a sudden turn of events results in him focusing on other things besides her condition. However, as Hiryori’s condition has been a major issue since the start, the anime will not end without resolving it.

It will also show Yuki helping Yato become a God of Fortune. Becoming this god will make him famous and give him a chance to help others.

Besides this, Noragami season 3 has a lot of potential when it comes to character and story development. Hence, we are sure it will be a huge success whenever it is released.

