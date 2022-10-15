Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Date, Cast and Everything You must Know

With an IMDB rating of 8.7, Demon Slayer has become a hit anime series. The series first premiered in 2019, and it is still running strong. It has already completed two seasons, and the fans are looking forward to Demon Slayer Season 4. If you have not watched the first three seasons yet, you can stream it on Netflix. The show has earned eight wins and 11 nominations in total. If you are excited about Demon Slayer Season 4, you have hit the right place. Here’s everything that we know about Season 4.

Is Demon Slayer Season 4 Confirmed?

There is no official confirmation of Demon Slayer Season 4 yet. Neither the fourth season is confirmed, nor is there an official release date of the same. However, stay updated with us. We will update this section as soon as there is confirmation regarding Demon Slayer Season 4.

Demon Slayer Season 4: Plot

It is hard to predict the plot of Demon Slayer Season 4 yet because the third season is still happening. However, according to speculation, the first three episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 should cover nine chapters of the Hashira Training Arc. There are also chances that the fourth season might cover two parts. Each part might contain 10-13 episodes. However, these are just speculations, and there is no official confirmation.

Cast

Even though there is no real news regarding this, we believe that all the primary casts from the previous seasons will return for Demon Slayer Season 4. Here is what the list looks like:

Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae/Zach Aguilar

Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kito/Abby Trott

Yosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka/ Bryce Papenbrook

Zensitu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono/ Aleks Le

Muzan Kibutsuji – Toshihiko Seki/Greg Chun

Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Toshiyuki Morikawa / Matthew Mercer

Trailer

The trailer for Demon Slayer Season 4 is not out yet. It is obvious because the fourth season has not been announced yet. We will update this section as soon as it is released.

More About The Series

The Demon Slayer series is based on a manga that goes by the name. Kiyoharu is the illustrator and the writer of the series. The plot revolves around Tanjiro, a teenager who dreams of becoming a demon slayer after his family is killed and his sister becomes a demon.

The third season of the series covers the Swordsmith Village Arc, and we are yet to know what Demon Slayer Season 4 will cover.

Where To Watch Demon Slayer Season 4?

Previously, the series was available on Crunchyroll and Ufotable. The subtitled and the dubbed version are both available on it for international viewers. However, the dub version is made public four weeks after the release of the episode in Japan.

To watch Demon Slayer Season 4 on Crunchyroll, the user must buy its premium subscription. Furthermore, the series is available on Netflix, but only for limited countries. If you haven’t watched the series yet, you can choose any of these platforms to stream it, provided that you have subscribed to their service.

Wrap-Up

Demon Slayer Season 4 has not been officially announced yet. However, there is a strong possibility of Season 4 because there is enough source material. Furthermore, we expect all the primary casts to return for the fourth season. You can watch the series on Crunchyroll and Netflix. There is no official trailer available at the time of writing. Also, the plot of the series is unknown. We will bring you more information about the fourth season once the financial information starts rolling. Till then, you have to wait. Keep checking this post to lay your hands on the latest update of the series.