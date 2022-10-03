Made in Abyss is a Japanese manga series. Akihito Tsukushi is the creator and illustrator of the manga. The manga is extremely popular in the manga series. Owing to the popularity of the manga, an anime series adaptation was aired from July to September 2019/ Later, a sequel film titled Dawn of the Deep Should premiered in January 2020 in Japan. Now a second season started airing from July to September 2022. If you are fans and are wondering where can I watch Made in Abyss, worry not; we got it covered.

Where can I Watch Made in Abyss?

If your question is where can I watch Made in Abyss, the answer is on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The HD version of the anime is available on Hulu under the genre of animation, drama, anime, adventure and action. Along with it, also, Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn and Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight are also available on Hulu. We hope this section answers your question about where can I watch made in Abyss.

Made In Abyss

Let us focus on the latest installment of Made In Abyss. The latest installment aired from July 6 to September 28, 2022. In this, all the main staff and cast reprised their roles. The opening theme, Katahi, was performed by Riko Azuna. On the other hand, Myth and Roid perform in Endless Embrace, which is the ending theme of the anime series.

Barney Documentary Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

The Devil Is A Part Timer Season 3 Release Date Status

The Availability Of The Anime

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series. The show is available on Amazon’s Anime Strike service in the U.S. Outside the U.S.; it is available on HI DIVE. A home video of the anime is also available in the English dubbed version. Furthermore, MVM Films has the distribution rights of anime in Ireland and the United Kingdom. In Australia and New Zealand, Madman Entertainment has the series rights. The rights to the second season also lie with Sentai Filmworks. However, its rights exclude:

Asia

France

Germany

Italy

Middle East

North Africa

However, it is available in select digital outlets. We hope now you have answers to where can I watch Made in Abyss.

Made In Abyss Second Season

The second season naturally follows the footsteps of the predecessor television season, along with feature films. From the second season, the viewers could expect a fascinating premise, stunning visuals, and stellar writing. A teaser visual confirms the same, which quenches the thirst of all the curious fans.

The anime’s second season is titled, Made In Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun. It will work in association with a selective digital outlet in 2022. A home video will follow the series.

Spy X Family Part 2 Release Date and Latest Updates

Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Confirms Release Window in April 2023

Characters and Voice Actors

The show includes the following voice actors

Izawa, Shiori as Nanachi

Ise, Mariya as Reg

Tomita, Miyu as Riko

Morikawa, Toshiyuki as Bondrewd

Kuno, Misaki as Faputa

Just like in the previous seasons, Nanach, Reg and Riko are the primary characters, and Bondrewd and Faputa are supporting characters.

Popularity Of The Second Season

The second season has a rating of 8.79 on MyAnimeList. The rating is the result of votes of 69,039 users at the time of rating. In Summer 22, the anime is ranked 34. Let us now quickly dive into the plot of the second season.

In the second season, Riko now possesses the White Whistle after surviving the brutal challenge of Idofront. With the White Whistle, Riko now has the power to descend the Capital of the Unreturned. Reg, Nanchi and Riko, now in the second season, explore the uncharted domain. In this unexplored arena, the ruins of the Golden City are present.

The second season is also about harsh environments, dangerous creatures and a village known as hollows. From the plot, it is quite clear that the second season is filled with exciting adventures. Now you know where you can watch Made in the Abyss, it’s time for you to start watching it.

DanMachi Season 5 Release Date