Spy X Family Part 2 Release Date and Latest Updates

Spy X Family has long been a popular manga series. However, now the manga is receiving a lot more mainstream attention. This is due to its recent adaption to an anime series. The first part of the anime proved to be very successful. Hence, it comes as no surprise that fans are restless to find out the release date of Spy X Family part 2!

Tatsuya Endo is the author of the original manga series. Directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, CloverWorks and Wit Studio are the producers of the anime adaption. Kyoji Asano and Kazuaki Shimada served as Chief Animation Directors for this show. Further, Akari Saito was the editor, Akane Kushihara was the Director of Photography, and Shoji Hata was the Sound Director!

The anime follows the lives of the Forgers, a newly formed family that comprises Yor (Thorn Princess), Loud (Agent Twight), and Anya (an adorable little esper). The main theme centers around how each member of this family is hiding massive secrets about themselves from each other. As of the last episode of part 1, we see that the family continues to hide these secrets.

Spy X Family Part 2 Cast

There is no official statement confirming the exact voice cast of Spy X Family part 2. Nonetheless, it is highly likely that all the voice actors would reprise their roles for part 2. We believe that the following Japanese voice actors would return for the new episodes:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger

Saori Hayami as Thor Princess/ Yor

Takuya Eguchi as Twilight/ Loid Forger

Hana Sato as Emile Elman

Kensho Ono as Yuri Briar

Yuko Kaida as Sylvia Sherwood

For the English dubbed version, the following voice actors would likely return:

Megan Shipman as Anya Forger

Natalie Van Sistine as Yor Forger

Alex Organ as Loid Forger

Macy Anne Johnson as Emile Elman

Dallas Reid as Yuri Briar

Stephanie Young as Sylvia Sherwood

Spy X Family Part 2 Release Date

Much before the first episode of Spy X Family premiered, TOHO announced that the first season would have 25 episodes. He also revealed that season one would be split into two parts. Further, back in July, during the time of episode 12’s release, the team also revealed that the second part would drop sometime in 2022 Fall. However, back then, they did not reveal the exact release date.

Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Confirms Release Window in April 2023

DanMachi Season 5 Release Date

Luckily for fans, that wait is over. The anime’s official website confirmed that Spy X Family Part 2 would release on 1st October 2022. This second installment would consist of 13 episodes and would continue the storyline from part 1 episode 12.

Similar to part 1, part 2 would also release one episode every week. Hence, fans will have something to look forward to for at least the next 13 weeks. Moreover, following this release pattern, the season one finale should have a December 2022 release date.

Where to Watch Spy X Family Part 2?

Fans in Japan can watch Spy X Family part 2 on TXN (TV Tokyo) live as it airs each week. Nonetheless, those who wish to watch it later can likely watch the episodes on Crunchyroll. While there is no official confirmation regarding the Crunchyroll release, it is highly plausible that this is where the episodes would be.

Love is War Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

When Blue Lock Anime is Coming Out?

Plot

The first part of season 1 covered the first three volumes of the Spy X Family manga. Hence, we expect that the second part would cover about the same number of volumes. This means that anyone who is curious to find out the storyline of Spy X Family part 2, does not need to worry. The manga gives us a pretty good idea of where the story is headed.

In part 2, we will see the Forger family get themselves into all kinds of trouble, giving us a good laugh. Furthermore, we will also see the family’s new addition, Bond (the fluffy white dog) become a significant member of the family. Bond has special powers that we will get to learn more about in part 2. Anya will also be busy trying to ace her exams at her new esteemed school

Black Clover Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Moreover, if you have read the manga then there is another surprise for you. Fiona Frost, a WISE agent, and Loid’s protege will also have a significant role in the second part of Spy X Family. Her long purple duffer jacket and lavender-colored short hair made her quite the fashion icon. However, Fiona’s character will surely bring more drama to the Forger family. Fiona secretly has feelings for Loid, hence, her addition would surely cause instability within the family.

As of the last episode of Spy X Family, we see that all 3 family members continue to hide secrets about themselves.

Poster Release

The latest poster for Spy X Family part 2 shows the adorable Anya in the center, with an immense smile across her face. She dawns a blue overcoat and is making the peace sign with her hand. The rest of the characters, some new and some continued from the previous part are presented around her.

However, what has fans most excited is that the poster also features an endearing white dog near Anya. This white dog briefly appeared in part 1, episode 11, “Stella”. This means that the dog would surely have a more recurring role in the second part.

Spy X Family Part 2 Trailer

The trailer for Spy X Family part 2 dropped soon after the final episode of season 1 part 1 aired. Fans can watch the trailer on Youtube. The trailer hints at the Forger family’s very first mission, titled “Stop the Terrorist Attack”.