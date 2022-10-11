Spy x Family Episode 15 Air Time on Crunchyroll

It’s time for the camera to shine at Agent Twilight, aka Loid, in Spy x Family Episode 15, A New Family. This will be the episode in which Loid will end Keith and his plans once and for all. He can finally do this with the help of all the Forger family members and Anya’s new canine friend.

The episode will be full of action-filled scenes as it’s clear that Keith will not go down without one last fight. Also, this episode will show all the Forger family members reuniting now that Loid’s mission has ended, and he can now happily be with his family. So, when can you see all these exciting events take place? When will Spy x Family Episode 15 air? Here are all the details!

Spy x Family Episode 15 Release in Japan

Spy x Family releases a new episode every Saturday. So, the fifteenth episode will also be released on October 15, 2022, at 11:00 pm JST on Japanese TV Networks.

Spy x Family Episode 15 Release on Crunchyroll

For international fans, the episode will release on Crunchyroll with English subtitles around an hour and a half after it has been released in Japan. Based on different time zones, here are some timings and dates for Spy x Family Episode 15 to remove on Crunchyroll:

Barney Documentary Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

The Devil Is A Part Timer Season 3 Release Date Status

Pacific Daylight Time –October 15 at 8:30 am

Central Daylight Time – October 15 at 10:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time – October 15 at 11:30 am

British Summertime – October 15 at 4:30 am

Central European Summertime – October 15 at 5:30 am

Indian Standard time – October 15 at 9:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time – October 16 at 1:00 am

What happened in Spy x Family Episode 14?

Anya and her canine friend came to everyone’s rescue in episode 14. The dog’s future predicting skills and Anya’s clever ideas save Loid and his team from dying in a bomb attack.

It all begins with Yor moving at Keith and his dog with a bomb tied to it, making them both run away in fear. Once they are out of the scene, Yor takes her daughter, Anya, and her new friend to a phone booth to call and inform the police about the incident. While waiting for her mom to become free, Anya reads her white furry friend’s mind to discover that her father, Loid, will die today.

Spy X Family Part 2 Release Date and Latest Updates

Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Confirms Release Window in April 2023

However, Anya decides to intervene and save her father. Anya and her dog arrive at the site of the bomb, but Anya doesn’t know how to disarm it. So, she uses ketchup to write a message asking Loid and his team not to open the door as a bomb is inside. The duo then hides to a side to see what happens once the Spy comes.

Luckily, when Loid comes to the clock tower, he follows the message written for him. He looks inside the building from a small window only to find the explosive inside. And just like that, Anya saves the day and alters the future.

But this is not it! Being the Spy that Loid is, he uses his intelligence and disguises himself as the foreign minister. He does all this to lure Keith towards himself and bring an end to the evil mastermind and his plans.

The episode ends at a cliffhanger with Keith’s dog about to attack Loid, who takes off his disguise and points his gun at the dog.

What to expect in Spy x Family Episode 15?

Loid is on a mission to stop Keith from starting a war, and it looks like he will go to any length to complete his task. The Spy x Family Episode 15 will begin from where we left things in the last episode. And so, we will get to find out if Loid will shoot the dog.

Moreover, the episode will show how Loid brings an end to Keith, who has nowhere to go now. Keith’s all plans have failed, and all his comrades are being held under custody. The terrorist has run out of explosives, and Loid has also taken care of the last bomb, which he had tied to a dog. Also, it has been confirmed that Yor will also be present at the crime scene, ensuring that Keith cannot escape.

Finally, the Spy x Family Episode 15 will reveal the future of Anya’s new canine friend, who has played an essential part in saving Loid and getting Keith captured. Besides, Anya and the viewers have gotten attached to this furry little creature. If the episode’s storyline is the same as the manga’s, then it’s safe to say that the dog’s future will be enjoyable for everyone.

Where can I Watch Made in Abyss?

So tune in this Saturday, October 15, to see the fate of Keith as Loid defeats him in Spy x Family Episode 15.