Nothing Ear 2 Earbuds Has Release Date in December!

With the immense popularity of their startup product ‘Nothing Ear (1),’ Nothing Technology Limited has decided to bring its successor into the luxury market this December, namely, Nothing Ear 2 earbuds.

To refresh our memories, Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds made their debut in July 2021 and knocked everyone’s socks out with their intricate transparent design. Not to mention that the said wireless earbuds provided excellent sound quality, impressive noise-canceling, and a good microphone to its consumers but also offered long hours of battery life, which also for a reasonable price.

Thus, with the stakes going up high with their first launch, many have great expectations from the upcoming Nothing Ear 2 earbuds, though we do get our hands on some leaks to tame our curiosity to a certain extent.

But the main question here is will they surpass those expectations? Here is all you need to know about Nothing Ear 2 Earbuds release date, price, features, and speculations.

What is Nothing Ear 2 Earbuds Release Date?

As for now, the release date for Nothing Ear 2 Earbuds has not been made public by the concerned authorities.

However, as per recent leaks, it is being said that the new addition will be making its debut in the coming month of December 2022.

Not only that, but Tipster SnoopyTech (a reliable leaker) also highlighted in a tweet made on 31st of October 2022 at 12:51 AM that the release date announcement for the new product is nearer than we might have expected:

Nothing ear (2) will launch in December; official announcement soon.

But still! We can not say whether it will launch in December until any official notice, as there is a high chance that its release may even move to early or mid-2023.

What are Nothing Ear 2 Earbuds Leaked Features and Speculations?

Before its launch or even the product’s official announcement by Nothing, leaked images of Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds have been circulating the internet and creating buzz among people.

Those leaks gave the fans a good look at the new product’s design and appearance – which made clear that the subsequent model seems similar to Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds but has minute changes.

Following are some of the leaked features and specifications that we found out from the reported images:

The most obvious one is its transparent design; the new earbuds and the charging case are see-through like its predecessor.

It possesses a plastic module where its battery and its other electronic elements probably reside.

It promises high sound quality, noise cancellation, and a similar battery backup of 34 hours with ANC and 24 hours Without ANC (though it may even be more than that).

It also has the same touch and slides control feature on its stems.

Instead of the company’s logo (Nothing) branding on the stems of the earbuds like its previous generation ear, the new model now has the branding “Ear 2” on its branches.

Overall, we have gathered from these leaks till now that there is only one change: the brandings on the bud’s stems.

Besides that, there is not much difference between the two models as far as the displayed pictures are concerned.

But let me clarify these are only a few of the features and specifications we have found from the leaked photos. Other information regarding the said matter in question still needs to be uncovered.

Till then, stay tuned, folks! As there is more to come shortly, so be ready y’all.

What are Nothing Ear 2 Earbuds Expected Price?

As far as the price is concerned, we can expect that the new buds will initially have the same price as Nothing Ear (1) earbuds: $99 / £99 / €99.

However, since Nothing’s CEO, Carl Pei, announced the increase of Ear 1’s price ($149) on the 18th of October 2022 on Twitter, the rate for the subsequent model would likely increase after some time.

Wrap Up:

If we were to believe the rumors, the release for new buds seems not that far now. But, one way or another, we still have to wait and see what news comes from the officials. Thus, until Nothing finally launches its Nothing Ear 2 earbuds, feast on their recently introduced second audio product, Nothing Ear (Stick), on Wednesday, 26th of October. The brand new lipstick-like case coming in various colors is one to have your hands on as soon as possible (it will soon be available on Myntra and Flipkart).