AirPods Pro 2 Will Launch in 2H22: Kuo

Apple users have been waiting for AirPods Pro 2 anxiously. While no official announcement about their release has been made, it is rumored that they will be released in the second half of 2022.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this rumor is true. However, this may also mean that the first AirPods Pro Will be discontinued after the release of AirPods Pro 2.

According to Kuo’s statement, various other Apple devices will be released in the second half of 2022. Kuo also expects that Apple will be changing its strategy this year and will remove the first AirPods from their stores before the release.

Low Production of AirPods Pro 2

The third generation of AirPods was released by Apple last year. However, Apple decided to keep on selling AirPods 2 along with the third generation. Unfortunately, Kuo believes this was a failed product strategy. As due to this very reason the demand for AirPods 3 was very low.

Kuo further added that this is the reason why Apple has reduced the production orders of the latest AirPods. It was also reported last year that Apple has cut the production orders for the 2022 iPhone SE for the second half of 2022 because of the low demand.

According to reports, the production of iPhone SE was reduced by 20%. Which means it was cut down by 2 to 3 million units. This was all because of the low demand and the inflation caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

AirPods Pro 2 Features

According to various sources, it will have a new form that would remove the stem of the earbuds. Furthermore, it is rumored that the new AirPods will have various upgrades. These upgrades will include a better chip, and sensors that will be able to track features related to fitness.

Kuo has also predicted that the new AirPods will be able to support lossless audio. This means music will be allowed to be streamed in CD quality resolution. This prediction comes after Apple added lossless audio features to Apple music.

Let’s hope we get to see AirPods Pro 2 in the market soon with better features!

Editor’s pick on what to read next:

Tesla Model Pi Smartphone – Price and Features you Need to Know

What We Know About iPhone 14 So Far

Tesla Phone Rumored Price, Release Date, Specs, And Rumors

iPhone 14: Release Date and Rumoured Features

Tips to Create Your Custom Mobile Back Cover