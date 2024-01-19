S23 Ultra VS S24 Ultra: What’s the Difference and Which Should You Buy

With the grand reveal of the new S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy users need clarification about whether the upgrade is worth it or not. The Unpacked event introduced the S24 Ultra to the public and was well received. However, with a new phone in the series, the price of the S23 Ultra has gone down.

The new model offers a range of better features if seen from a strict comparative point of view. The new artificial intelligence features, the thin phone body, and better zoom capabilities make the S24 Ultra better than the S23 Ultra. But it all comes down to the user’s preferences. Can the new features actually benefit you and offer a different experience? You can decide based on the comparisons between the two models below!

S23 Ultra vs S24 Ultra: Detailed Comparison

Processors

The Galaxy S23 Ultra had a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The company has upgraded the processor to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the S24 Ultra.

This processor is designed specifically to provide better gaming graphics. And the good part is that it will not significantly affect the phone’s battery life. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 also comes in handy for enhancing AI, photography, audio, and more.

AI Features

The S24 Ultra has taken AI to the next level! So, if you upgrade, you will get all the significant benefits of the new model. Some of the AI features include:

Circle to Search : Drawing a circle around anything on the display will make Google search it for you.

Chat Assist : Tweaks your conversational tone depending on whom you are talking to. For instance, if you are having a discussion with your co-worker, this feature will automatically make your texts more professional.

Note Assist : This offers AI-generated summaries and formatting of your notes.

Interpreter : It is similar to the Live Translate feature. The only difference is that this occurs in person rather than on phone calls.

Live Translation : Offers on-screen translation while conversing via phone calls or texts.

AI Affecting Cameras

The Galaxy AI has significantly improved the camera results for the S24 Ultra! It offers ‘Edit Suggestion,’ ‘Generative Edit,’ and ‘Instant Slow-mo.’ These features will make recommended edits so that the picture looks more presentable. It can even appropriately adjust your background. Also, it gives a smooth, slow-motion version of any desired video.

In addition, S23 Ultra and S23 Ultra share the same specs, which are 200MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP selfie camera, and 10MP telephoto 3x optical zoom.

The only difference is between the telephotos. The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers 50 MP telephoto (5x optical zoom). Conversely, the S23 Ultra offers a 10 MP telephoto (10x optical zoom).

Battery Life

Both models share the same battery capacity, which is 5,000 mAh. However, it is too early to comment on which battery lasts longer. These reviews will take slightly longer to come.

Like its predecessor, the S24 Ultra can power up to 65% in 30 minutes with a 45-watt charger. Additionally, the model will continue with the wireless PowerShare feature. Hence, it will support wireless charging.

S23 Ultra vs S24 Ultra Design

There is no such difference between the designs of the two phones. However, the S24 Ultra is lighter to hold than the previous model. The S24 Ultra weighs 8.22 ounces, while the S23 Ultra weighs 8.25 ounces.

The rounded edges of the S24 Ultra and the bezels made from titanium offer a more resilient design. The flatter screen and improved Gorilla Glass Armor help protect from scratches and minimize the screen glare to a certain extent, improving outdoor visibility.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in different color options than the S23 Ultra. This time, Samsung has offered Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Violet. Previously, the color palette for S23 Ultra had Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Along with this, there is also vision booster software and 40% larger pixels. The features are similar to those of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The newer model offers brightness up to 2,600 nits, while the previous model only gave 1,225 nits.

Discussing the Price Tag and Its Worth

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, launched last year, came with a price tag of $1,199. On the other hand, the S24 Ultra is $100 more expensive, carrying a price tag of $1,299.

In terms of hardware, there are no significant changes in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Notably, the software upgrades will not affect the user experience on a large scale. However, the AI features are top-notch.

So, if you have decided to purchase the S24 Ultra, you can now preorder the Galaxy S24 Ultra today. Preordering will give you an overall advantage as upgrading to 1TB will not require additional costs. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be from January 31, 2024.

That was concisely everything you needed to know about the S23 Ultra versus the S24 Ultra. Stay tuned for more such updates!

