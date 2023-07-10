Microsoft Windows 12 Release Date, Features and Everything We Know

Despite initial expectations that the Microsoft Windows series would conclude with its 10th iteration, the creators surprised everyone by announcing the development of the 11th instalment. This has sparked speculation about the potential release of Microsoft Windows 12 shortly. While most of this information comes from unverified sources, past experiences have shown that such rumours can sometimes materialize. Let’s delve deeper into this possibility.

Following the announcement of Windows 10, the creators initially stated that there would be regular updates to the existing version. However, they later deviated from this statement and confirmed the development of the 11th instalment. Unlike the significant gap between the 10th and 11th versions, the release of the 12th version is expected to occur sooner.

Reliable source Zac Bowden has once again provided insights into Microsoft-related news. In 2022, a source revealed the existence of a potential Windows 11. In 2023, we learned about possible features that may be included in the final version. While it is currently referred to as Microsoft Windows 12 due to widespread consensus, there is a possibility that it will be given a different title.

Speculated Features of Microsoft Windows 12

Microsoft has not released any official details about the development phase, so the information mentioned below is purely speculative and sourced from reliable individuals.

The 12th version will likely build upon and expand beyond the features of its predecessors. The available information hints at a significantly improved security system and faster performance, resulting in a seamless version.

Licensed users of Windows can expect to receive the update free of charge, while non-licensed users may need to make a particular investment to enjoy the benefits. The exact price tag is hard to predict due to the information scarcity. Still, depending on the offer, it is expected to fall within the previous cost range, typically between $139.99 and $199.99.

User Interface of Microsoft Windows 12

It is reasonable to assume that Microsoft Windows 12 will offer a brand-new interface. ImporThe official team accidentally leaked important information regarding its alleged development.

The expected interface will enhance various aspects, such as the Start menu, taskbar, and widgets while introducing additional features. Microsoft Windows 12 is anticipated to improve the current system significantly.

Leveraging new-age processors and GPUs, Microsoft Windows 12 aims to provide a better user experience. While the 11th version addressed many issues, there is always room for further improvement.

In 2023, the AI industry made significant strides, and Microsoft is expected to capitalize on this progress by updating Cortana. An improved version of Cortana could make navigation easier and relieve users of certain burdens, complementing the speculated high-security features. Microsoft Windows 12 could be an ideal choice for sensitive data users.

The Canary channel, an experimental feature the team uses to test new functionalities, has outperformed the “Dev” channel in terms of functionality. While it serves as a trial platform for testing features, Microsoft intends to deliver these features to users, raising expectations. The Canary channel may lay the groundwork for Microsoft Windows 12. However, there is still a long way to go before the release of Microsoft Windows 12.

By reading this article, you are now well-informed about the upcoming developments. We will diligently update this site with any new information as it becomes available. Stay tuned and keep checking this site for updates.

