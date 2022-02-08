iPhone 14: Release Date and Rumoured Features

The iPhone 14 is expected to be released in 2022, most likely in the fourth quarter. This time, it might be an improved version of the iPhone 13 with a price and feature difference. Even though numerous rumors are floating around the internet about its potential pricing, specifications, and other features, the iPhone 14 is still a long way off.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in a recent interview, the notch will be removed in 2022. According to Kuo, there is a chance of a design modification, with a punch-hole design likely. Meanwhile, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that the iPhone 14 will be substantially redesigned.

The whispers about the iPhone 14 are heating up, and leaks and rumors are nothing new in the world of technology. In the next few months, the next Apple phone could come with several modifications. We’ve put all we know about the impending iPhone variation right here.

It has been noted that Apple’s phone is usually released in September. Many previous iPhones were released on or around the second week of September.

The next model is likely to arrive in September 2022 if the large corporation follows the same pattern. However, unless developers give indications on the release date, these are merely reasonable assumptions. When an official announcement about the date is made, we will update this section at the earliest.

iPhone 14: Rumoured Features

We still don’t know much about the iPhone 14’s release date or specifications, but there have been a lot of leaked details concerning the future model’s hardware and the software.

Camera

The iPhone 14 might offer an extra lens because it could be an upgraded version of the iPhone 13 or 13 max.

The dual camera is on the standard model.

A triple camera on the Pro version.

As per the rumors, it could have a punch-hole camera.

Notch less front design.

48MP CMOS image sensor

Wide-angle camera

No camera bump

Support 8K video recording

Display

Likely to have an OLED display.

Refresh between 10Hz to 120Hz.

It is expected to have pro-motion technology.

The iPhone 14 could be available in two sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches with a Pro and basic model for each.

It might come up with scratch-resistant titanium.

It could be more premium finishing than previous phones.

Hardware and Software

Already released phones like the iPhone 13 and 13s had 5G compatibility, so it might be another 5G supported device.

It could run on an A16 Bionic Chip.

It could come with an upgraded GPU.

It is expected to have iOS 16.

In terms of storage, it may start with a 64GB variant to 1TB.

Port less

It is not expected to have a touch ID.

iPhone 14: Expected Price

In a recent leak, various sources have disclosed pricing details for the iPhone 14 series. The phone could be $800 (66000), which is the same as the iPhone 13. The other variant of the iPhone 14 is expected to cost $899 (67000). Still, these are only fair guesses until and unless we get the official nod of the developers.

Others Specifications

Might be lashed with an Infrared camera

Flood illuminator

It might be loaded with a Proximity sensor

Ambient light sensor

Speaker

Microphone

Front camera with 1.3-inch wide-angle

Dot projector with high resolution.

iPhone 14: Expected Name

Let us know about a few previous versions of the iPhone which were released in 2019 and 2020.

iPhone 11, Pro, and Max launched in 2019.

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max in 2020.

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021.

Considering the above names, we can expect that iPhone 14 might come up with any of the following names:

iPhone 14 mini

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

To learn more about gadgets and technology, keep exploring.