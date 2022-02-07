Red Dead Redemption 3 Release Date: PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch

It has been a total of three years since the second part of Red Dead Redemptions came out. Many are suspecting that the third party won’t happen at all because the story was almost completed in them. However, there is still potential for Red Dead Redemption 3! How? Because there still remains space for a sequel and even a prequel to get explored.

Here arises the most important question; when will the third installment launch officially? And what updates will it entail? For more questions like this, continue reading the article because we have covered all the relevant updates regarding the third installment.

Red Dead Redemption 2 came out almost 8 years after the release of the first part. So, this means that the third installment is not coming out in 2022. But that does not mean we have zero updates on it. We do have some insiders reporting us leads on the matter.

For now, Rockstar Games is only working on GTA 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X generation. This means that the third part of Red Dead Redemption 3 has a long journey to make! Other than this the developers themselves have not confirmed the third part officially either.

And this is an alarming sign. Because we might be anticipating a game that has no chances of happening. For now, Rockstar Games has not said anything substantial about Red Dead Redemption’s third installment. But in the future, if they do so (hopefully) we’ll update this site immediately. So, bookmark this page to stay updated!

The official release date for Red Dead Redemption 3 is still unknown. Moreover, do not expect it to be released anytime soon. Because Rockstar Games is pretty occupied with GTA 6 which is not releasing soon either. So, from where we are standing right now the path seems quite unclear.

There is no official announcement yet but many are believing the game to hit the market somewhere in 2024, after the release of GTA 6.

Price

The game is suspected to have a very big budget. Likely it will be an expensive one for the gamers as well. There is no official package yet but expect the price range to be somewhat $59-$129.

As far as the platforms are concerned. Nothing has been announced officially but of course, all major ones will feature it. So, you can expect it to release on PS5, PS4, XBOX, PC, and most likely the Switch too.

System Requirements

Luckily we have both expected minimum and maximum requirements for Red Dead Redemption 3! They are mentioned down below:

The minimum requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

The maximum requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 12 GB

OS: Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Gameplay

We do not have any updates on the gameplay of the game either. Because neither the game isn’t confirmed to be released nor has its development begun yet.

But considering that the franchise is an important one for Rockstar Games. So, they won’t neglect it!

Trailer

There aren’t any official trailers for Red Dead Redemption 3. However, there are a lot of fan-made ones which will offer you a lot of expected updates regarding the third installment.

Don’t expect the trailer or any sort of footage to be released anytime soon. Because Rockstar Games have other bigger games in development. So, it can take more than 2 years even!