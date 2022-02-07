Minecraft 1.19 Release Date: When Does the Wild Update Come Out?

In the last update of Minecraft which was the 1.18 version, the game was introduced with Caves and Cliffs features. But now as Minecraft 1.19 is all set for its launch it’s called the “Wild Update”. But what is this wild update? And when will it become available? You’ll read all about it below!



The Wild Update is the upcoming Minecraft update which will entail both Java Edition 1.19 and Bedrock Edition 1.19. 0. Moreover, it will be themed around “scary things” and nature. Unlike the previous version, it will focus more on the outside features of the game which will be an even more exciting experience for the fans.

However, a piece of advice from us is that when you begin to explore the 1.19 version make sure that you have thoroughly gone through the 1.18 version. Because you won’t be able to enjoy it fully without knowing much about the last update.

Having said that the new features will have special villages, improved functionality, revamped biomes, and this is not it! In fact, there are many more features coming out in 2022.

With the release of the new update, you’ll still be able to enjoy the features which got released recently near the end of the year. So, this means that the new lush caves and dripstone caves are not going anywhere.

There is a way to get the beta features of Minecraft 1.19 as well! Unlike other video games, Minecraft gamers do not have to wait for unnecessary updates. In fact, their demands are the next updates! One good example is that existing worlds have been improvised as the fans demanded it.

The latest animals, mud blocks, ancient cities, and boats are going to make Minecraft 1.19 version an experience to remember!

Many are suspecting that Minecraft 1.19 update will also entail specialized weather conditions. However, these are just speculations! Because there is no such confirmed feature for the Wild Update. But you can anticipate it for the 2023 version. Like the Caves & Cliffs update, players are expecting the upcoming version to be divided into two parts as well. However, this might not be the case.

To know more about the upcoming Wild Update continue reading the article!

Minecraft 1.19 Update does not have a confirmed release date yet. Mojang has given us a rough idea of when to expect the game. However, it will definitely be released somewhere in 2022.

In a stream regarding Minecraft’s update, it was revealed: “will feature live gameplay, snapshot sneak peeks, community highlights, and developers who are contractually obligated to answer your questions”.

Some insiders have reported that the update might become available somewhere around April of 2022! And if this is true then we can expect major announcements to be just around the corner.

System Requirements

The minimum system requirements are:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 3.5GHz / AMD A10-7800 APU 3.5 GHz or equivalent.

CPU SPEED: Info.

RAM: 4 GB.

OS: Windows 10.

VIDEO CARD: GeForce 700 Series or AMD Radeon Rx 200 Series (excluding integrated chipsets) with OpenGL 4.5.

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0.

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0.

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB.

Gameplay

In last year’s Minecraft stream we first got to experience the gameplay feature video of the Minecraft 1.19 update. And it was a delight for our eyes! The new update is truly a work of art because it has so many new features and the olds have received impeccable improvisation.

The Revamped Biomes

For now, Minecraft has only confirmed the deep dark and the mangrove swamps to be a part of the upcoming update. It won’t add any new biome to the update but the old ones have been improved. So, you can expect three kinds of different villages which are namely; Swamp Village, Jungle Village, and Meadow Village.

New Mobs

The leaks have confirmed that other than revamped Biomes we’ll also be getting mobs. A few examples are of frogs and fireflies! The most exciting one is the Allay mob, which looks like a blue fairy but like a smaller version of it. Its task is to collect items and entertain you with their cute little dances.

Other than this the update also features other functional improvements. You will now be able to carry your inventory on a boat! This will make your tasks a lot easier.

Other updates include:

Skulk Blocks

Mud Blocks and bricks

Mangroves Trees

Ancient city which became hostile to Warden.

Trailer

We are still waiting for the release date of The Wild Update but luckily we do have official trailers for the game. The gameplay video is also available on YouTube! So, make sure that you stream them before you miss out.

