Logitech G Gaming Handheld: Leaked New Images?

Over the years, Logitech G has dedicated its efforts to “advancing the performance and passion for play through design and technology innovation” – seeing that it is their foremost priority to provide their loyal consumers with the best gaming experience. Considering the fact that this technological induced world has given way to more and more exposure to the new generation of gamers. Subsequently, fuelling the love and passion of gaming enthusiasts, the said company has aimed to showcase ingenious creations that will enhance their interest. Thus, to achieve the stated purpose, Logitech G has brought about another one of their unique inventions and which they refer to as the Logitech G Gaming Handheld.

Although, we were not supposed to lay our eyes on the new piece as soon as they were more or less ‘confidential.’ Surprisingly enough, unexpected leaks of the Logitech G Gaming handheld images have left everyone on their toes with its unique design.

Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Logitech G Gaming Handheld!

Logitech G Gaming Handheld: Who Leaked The New Images?

The person behind the leaks was none other than the American blogger, editor, and phone leaker, Evan Blass. However, there was a time when people knew of him solely through his pen name @evleaks, basically for his habit of leaking information about technological devices. Yes, the person in question became notoriously famous for leaking numerous unannounced smartphone and tablet leaks on Twitter and that too on an international level.

Moreover, he has also leaked materials about devices like:

The Moto X (1st generation)

Moto E (1st generation)

Droid Ultra

Droid Maxx

Droid Mini from Motorola; the Nexus 4

Nexus 5

G2

G3 from LG; the Xperia Z

Z1S

Z2 tablet

Z3 from Sony as well as the first two Padfones

Padfone mini from Asus.

Discernibly, his next target was Logitech G as he happened to unveil their new Gaming Handheld in one of his tweets.

Moreover, Evan Blass also shares his thoughts on his recent leaks in a tweet he made on August 30, 2022. He nonchalantly highlights that seeing that Logitech has “never had a product leaked before” is more or less panicking “at the sudden attention and DMCA’ed that gaming handheld.”

Logitech G Gaming Handheld: What We Already Knew About It Before The Leaks?

Earlier this month, Logitech announced they are partnering with Tencent to introduce a new cloud gaming handheld to the luxury market later this year.

Around that time, very few details were revealed to their target audience. Some of them were:

The Logitech G Gaming Handheld will support multiple cloud gaming services.

Those services will include Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.

This will subsequently allow the consumers to play AAA games without any problem.

And, of course, the obvious one is that:

The running name of the device will be “Logitech G Gaming Handheld.”

No further information was made public besides the ones mentioned above. However, it all changes quite quickly as Evan Blass takes it into his hands to publicize some pictures that unveil its design and software.

All The Design Details About Logitech New Gaming Handheld:

There were a total of three photos that Evan Blass leaked. Consequently, revealing that:

The Logitech G Gaming Handheld is going for a Nintendo Switch-like design.

Seeing that it features a typically familiar design for game handhelds – sporting a white outer shell, two thumbsticks, and a home button, while D-Pad sits on the left, the A/B/X/Y buttons are on the right.

Moreover, the console also features Logitech’s G logo on the back, alongside textured grips on either side to ensure a secure gaming hold.

It is also necessary to note the yellow Logitech “G” button, which could probably function as the gaming device power switch.

Besides that, the said gaming handheld also possesses features like:

Four triggers on the top edge.

A volume rocker.

A mute button.

A memory card slot.

What Will Be The New Gaming Handheld Software?

As per the software UI revealed in the images, the handheld console could run on:

A custom Android ROM

This, more or less, means that the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will be made available to game enthusiasts with a complete package. Seeing that it appears to be utilizing the Android Software, there is a high chance that it will include:

Google Play Store

Chrome Browser, and

YouTube Application

However, we have no official word from the concerned authorities regarding this matter. So, at the moment, we can only speculate what kind of software Logitech will be using for its new creation.

What Chipset Will The New Gaming Device Support?

There is also speculation circulating the internet that the new gaming handheld may be powered by:

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1.

The said chipset is a gaming chip Qualcomm that was launched late last year.

What Are The Other UI Elements?

According to our resources, Logitech G Gaming Handheld’s other UI elements are:

A row of navigation icons is in the top left corner.

While in the top right corner, it includes: