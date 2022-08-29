iPhone 14 Series Launch Confirmed in Apple Event on Sept. 7

Apple recently announced its launch event’s launch date and timings, and it’s time we mark our calendars! As expected, the star of this launch event will be the newest iPhone 14 series. However, that is not all! Apple will also reveal the latest iPad and, most importantly, the Apple series eight watch, alongside other upgrades.

The company sent official invitations for the first biggest Apple event of the year. The event is scheduled to take place on 7th September 2022, almost 2 weeks from now. This date comes a week before the previous mid-September launches by the company. The event starts at 1 pm ET/ 10 am PT/6 pm BST.

As per the invitation, Apple’s event would take place in the company’s Cupertino, Calif campus, in the Steve Jobs Theater. Only a minimal number of guests get to attend the event in person. Nevertheless, for the millions of viewers across the globe, the event would be available to stream online. Since the pandemic hit in 2020, Apple shifted most of its work online like most other companies. This also included the highly anticipated Apple launch events. Regardless of the shift, the highly skilled professionals at the tech giant maintained a standard unlike no other.

While the online launches were nothing short of impressive, this is the first time the company has been hosting an event like this since the pandemic’s start. Although last year’s event was technically in person, the presentations were all recorded beforehand.

Apple iPhone 14 Series: The Star of The Show?

Even though Apple remains secretive about what it will reveal at the launch, it is not hard to guess. Similar to its launches over the past decade, this launch event’s main highlight is likely the iPhone 14 series. Each year, in September, Apple launches its latest iPhone series. Therefore this year’s launch event is right on trend. While the event date does come a week in advance, it gives the company time to bring their latest iPhones into the shops before the holiday season begins.

What Does The Event Invitation Signify?

Apple surely knows how to drop easter eggs and keep its fans on their toes. While the Apple invitation may seem like any start invite, there is much more to it. Each of Apple’s launch invitations hints toward the event’s theme and what viewers could expect from the event.

This year’s invitation card shows a prominent Apple logo full of stars, giving a galactic feel. Moreover, it also contains the words “Far Out” transcribed on it. What hidden message does this invitation hold? According to numerous speculations, the invitations hint toward an improved telephoto lens or next-generation improvements in the astrophotography on the phones.

Conversely, in the numerous speculations made regarding the new iPhone 14 series features, neither of these cut. It is presumptive that the iPhone 14 pro series would have a 48-megapixel camera and a much more enhanced sensor to capture detailed pictures in dim light settings.

Rumors Regarding the Apple Launch Event

With the event less than two weeks away, excitement is at an all-time high, and so are the theories regarding it. With the new iPhone 14 series, Apple moves towards altogether nixing the mini model. Another thing the company finally removed is the notch at the top of the phone, housing the camera and face ID sensor. It now gets replaced with a small pill-like space for the camera and sensor. Apart from this, a slight spike in the phone’s price may also occur. Although owing to the inflation, this should be no surprise to anyone. You can refer to our previous article for an in-depth look into all the iPhone 14 series assumptions and features analysis.

Apart from the iPhone 14, the much-awaited Apple Watch 8 may also debut at this event. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg speculations, the latest Apple watch would most likely launch at said event. Gurman does make some very accurate and educated guesses. Hence, we could take his word for it. Three different versions of the series eight watches could launch at the event. These include the standard Apple watch, the Apple Watch SE 2, and a Pro version. The Pro edition of the standard Apple watch targets the more athletic market, providing enhanced durability and improved features.

With the Apple event right around the corner, we may get new updates daily. Keep checking this space regularly to stay up to date with all the latest information regarding the launch. And obviously, set your alarms, mark your calendars and clear your schedule because this launch event is not to be missed.