Android 13 Supported Devices: Check if Your Smartphone is Eligible

Google recently launched Android 13; excitement is at an all-time high. Moreover, seems like every Android user is eager to get a slice of the cake. However, unfortunately, not everyone would get to experience the latest update. At least not right away.

So how do you know if your smartphone made the eligibility cut? Well, if you have a Google Pixel 4 or above, then we have good news for you! You can instantly update your phone to the latest version as these phones come under the list of Android 13 supported devices. This is because Google released the official update on 15th August 2022.

Android 13 has long been in the works and surely has many tech enthusiasts excited. Although Google first launched the Android 13 beta back in February, this version was only for developers. Nevertheless, after letting the developers get exclusive access to the beta version, Google expanded the beta to the public in April. Now, August brings us the official version of Android 13.

Android 13 brings about a variety of upgrades compared to Android 12. With enhanced performance, better privacy features, and easier accessibilities, this update undoubtedly improves the user experience. Unfortunately, not all android users would get to install this update on their phones right away. Chances are, if you are not a Google Pixel user, you may have to wait a few more weeks for this update to come around.

Android 13 supported devices – Beta Program Available on Select Devices

Only Google Pixel has the Android 13 update available on it for now. Nevertheless, users of other android devices do not need to wait too long. For all Asus, Samsung, HMD, Motorolla, OnePLus, Oppo, etc., users, the update is only a few weeks away. According to reports, phones from these companies would receive the update within this year.

However, if you are anything like us and just cannot wait to get your hands on the latest update, then we have you covered! Some Android devices allow their users to test out a beta version of the program. Furthermore, luckily for us, Google listed the names of manufacturers who could try out its beta program. If your phone managed to make the cut, then you can enroll in the beta program through the link provided.

Once you finish signing up, you can install an over-the-air (OTA) update of the latest version of this beta program. Although, do ensure that you back up your phone before doing so. This is essential because beta versions still require improvements, hence can cause glitches. Therefore, if your phone glitches, then chances are that you end up losing your valuable data (if not backed up).

Here is a generalized list of steps that you could follow to download the beta program. However, these steps may vary slightly amongst different smartphones:

Firstly, transfer the firmware to the phone’s storage.

Then, enable developer mode on your phone.

Following this, in your phone’s setting, go to Software Update > upper right corner Settings > then select the preferred installation package manually.

Select the firmware package you downloaded and press installment once loaded.

Once it gets verified, your phone will automatically restart and update.

Once you are done trying out the beta program, you can always go to Google’s Android Beta page and go back to Android 12. For this, you simply have to press “Opt out” on the Android Beta page. Henceforth, you will be back to your original version. However, this would result in all locally saved data being lost. Hence, once again, it is essential to back up your phone before doing so.

List of Android 13 supported devices for Beta Program

Google

If you have any of the following Google phones, then your wait is long over. You can simply go into your phone’s settings and also download the Android 13 update.

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Samsung

While Samsung is still in line to receive the official Android 13 update, most users can still get in the action. The following Android 13 supported devices of Samsung enable beta program testing:

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Furthermore, Samsung also included its Flip and Fold phones in the list of Android 13 supported devices:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

Android 13 supported devices – Xiaomi

Similar to its competitor, Samsung, Xiaomi also made the announcement regarding the software update. Like other manufacturers, Xiaomi also only offers this update for its flagship phones. The following Xiaomi phone users can test out the beta program:

Xiaomi Redmi 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10 (2022)

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

OnePlus

OnePlus also put out an extensive list of all its phones that are compatible with Android 13:

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro (currently in beta test)

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE

Asus

The following Asus phones also made the cut:

ZenFone 9

ZenFone 8 Flip

ZenFone 8

ROG Phone 5s

ROG Phone 5

Sony

While having a limited range of devices, Sony also joins the bandwagon for these software updates:

Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony Xperia 5 III

Sony Xperia Pro-I

Sony Xperia Pro

Sony Xperia 10 III

Oppo

The numerous phone ranges released by Oppo make it difficult to predict which ones exactly would receive the update. Nevertheless, based on our research, we believe the following phones are likely to become Android 13-supported devices:

Oppo Find N

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Z

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X3

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Neo

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X5 Lite

Oppo Reno 7 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

RealMe

RealMe is another Chinese brand making quite the rounds. Further, luckily for its users, a number of RealMe devices would be Android 13 compatible:

Realme GT

Realme GT Neo Flash

Realme GT Neo

Realme GT Master

Realme GT Neo 2T

Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT2

Realme GT2 Pro

Moreover, the Real Me 9, 9Pro, and 9i also made the cut.

As you can see, a plethora of phones is Android 13 supported. Moreover, other bands such as Vivo, Honor, Motorolla, etc. also have some of their flagship devices compatible with the beta program. Furthermore, all these devices will likely get the official Android 13 update available to them very soon.