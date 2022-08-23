Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs, Release Date and Price

When we talk about the biggest mobile brands in the world, one of the names instantly comes to mind is, of course, Samsung. Even though it had a hard start, a South Korean multinational electronics corporation ultimately gained its much-deserved attention with the passage of time. Considering the main fact that it has become one of the world’s largest manufacturers of mobile phones and smartphones. Ranging from their original Samsung Solstice to the Samsung Galaxy series that soon became popular with its arrival. Which, more or less, has allowed them to gain authenticity around its brand that has established a long-lasting relationship of trust with its audience. It has never let down its consumers and provided them with great models over the years. Thus, the said brand is back again with a new model in its recent Samsung Galaxy ‘S’ series. Yes, you have guessed it quite right. It is the most awaited Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model that is about to be released soon!

You might want to know all the details about the upcoming model. Check them out now!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Release Date Announced?

According to the release date of the previous models in the Samsung Galaxy S’ series. It is most likely that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will launch somewhere around the starting months of the year 2023.

Seeing that the prior models were also launched within the first three months of the year:

Galaxy S10 series — February 20, 2019

Galaxy S20 series — February 11, 2020

Galaxy S21 series — January 14, 2021

Galaxy S22 series — February 9, 2022

Moreover, Galaxy S21 and S22 series release was moved forward to launch right before the Mobile World Congress. Hence, if that is the case this time around as well, then:

We can expect the model’s release in the month of February 2023.

Considering that the Mobile World Congress Expo is set to start from Monday, February 27, 2023, and will end on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

So, it is possible that Samsung Galaxy S23 series will make its grand entrance a week prior to the upcoming expo.

And if this turns out to be true, then the S23 Ultra event and preorders for the Galaxy S23, and S23+ will probably begin from the February of the year 2024.

What Is The Expected Price Of The Upcoming Model?

The expected price for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is most probably going to be around $1199.99 USD dollars. Like its predecessors, Galaxy S21 and S22 Ulta series.

Samsung’s decision to lower the prices of the Galaxy S21 Ultra series in 2021 was widely appreciated, seeing that the Galaxy S20 Ultra series were more expensive than its subsequent model. As well as its decision to offer the same price for the Galaxy S22 series. Thus, we can more or less assume that Samsung will once again follow that same strategy this year around too.

Here are the prices of all the previous ‘S’ series models to help you get an idea:

Galaxy S10 — $899 USD dollars

Galaxy S20 — $999 USD dollars

Galaxy S21 — $799 USD dollars

Galaxy S22 — $799 USD dollars

Galaxy S10 Plus — $999 USD dollars

Galaxy S20 Plus — $1,199 USD dollars

Galaxy S21 Plus — $999 USD dollars

Galaxy S22 Plus — $999 USD dollars

Galaxy S20 Ultra — $1,399 USD dollars

Galaxy S21 Ultra — $1,199 USD dollars

Galaxy S22 Ultra — $1,199 USD dollars

Expected prices for the upcoming series:

Galaxy S23 — $799 USD dollars

Galaxy S23 Plus — $999 USD dollars.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: What Are Its Features?

The Galaxy S23 series was one of the most awaited ‘S’ series. Seeing that it has promised to bring great features and new upgrades for its loyal consumers. Making the mobile manics curious to know more about the latest model and to test whether they have actually presented what they promised.

Let’s see what they have brought on to our plates this time, shall we? Here are all the details about the new model:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a flagship device.

It comprises a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Which will be used to power up the smartphone.

It has a 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor that further gives power to the flagship chipset that the smartphone sports.

Moreover, the upcoming model has a 6.9 Inches massive screen size.

Not only that, but it also has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with a full HD resolution of 1440 x 3220 Pixels under the hood of its new handset.

It also uses Corning Gorilla Glass as its screen, so it will subsequently make the glass tougher and scratch resistant.

The RAM (coupled with the SoC) of the device is 12 gigabytes.

The device’s internal storage is 256/512 gigabytes.

Which, more or less, gives you enough space to use it without worrying about having an SD Card.

Surprisingly enough, it also sports an under-display, ultrasonic fingerprint reader the handset that would keep it safe from any unauthorized use.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins).

Last but not least, the battery of the new model is 5000 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a Quad Camera setup on the back of this handset.

Its main sensor will be 200 megapixels wide, 12 megapixels periscope telephoto, and 12 megapixels ultrawide.

While on the other hand, the front/selfie camera of Samsung Galaxy’s S23 Ultra is a single camera that has a total of 40 megapixels.

Overall, the upcoming model is providing us with a full package of great camera quality.

Rumours Concerning The Upcoming Galaxy S23 Series?

There are lots of rumours circulating around the internet regarding the features and qualities of the S23 series. Some of them are: