iPhone 14 Satellite Communication Feature All Details!

When we talk about Apple, the first and foremost thing that comes to mind is Apple’s smartphone line. Considering the pivotal factor that it has become one of the two largest smartphone platforms in the world, consequently taking a massive part of the luxury market. And not only that, but the iPhone has also become Apple’s most significant profit generator since its first arrival. Seeing that its first generation models were deemed “revolutionary” and a “game-changer” for the entire mobile phone industry. From then on, Apple also maintains the same praise for its subsequent models. As it endeavours to please its loyal consumers with new features and, of course, aims to present a remarkable variety with every new arrival that no one has before offered. Thus, Apple’s upcoming model, “iPhone 14,” is no different. Fortunately for us, it also promises excellent features for its consumers that will make things even easier for its target audience. Seeing that one of its most eye-catching features happens to be iPhone 14 satellite communication, that has made its launch even more crucial!

Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming model!

Apple iPhone 14 – Is The Release Date Announced?

The wait is finally over! According to the concerned authorities, the iPhone 14 series will launch on September 7, 2022, which aligns with Apple’s big September event, “Far Out.”

iPhone 14 Series Launch Confirmed in Apple Event on Sept. 7

What we know so far about the iPhone 14 series is that:

The standard iPhone 14 will essentially be like its previous model, iPhone 13.

However, there is room for new and improved features and specs.

While on the other hand,

iPhone 14 will be 6.1 inches in its length.

iPhone 14 max or iPhone 14 Plus will be larger than the standard iPhone 14, ranging around 6.7 inches.

Besides that, iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to sport a notable shift in their design. Such as:

A punch-hole and pill-shaped dual display cutout design (instead of its usual display notch).

Improvement in the camera quality – 48MP primary camera.

New A16 Bionic chip (present in the cards for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max).

What Are The Possible Prices For The Upcoming iPhone 14 Series?

According to Bloomberg, that previously prophesied the release date of the upcoming series:

The new models will be available for sale on September 16.

We can also expect pre-orders from September 9.

As per leak news:

The iPhone 14 Pro models will have a $100 price hike – although it will provide 256GB starting storage rather than 128GB.

However, another rumour also surfaces in its contrast, highlighting that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a price range of $1,099 .

While on the other hand, iPhone 14 Pro Max may hit $1,199 .

Besides that,

The standard iPhone 14 is seemingly going to be around $799.

The new iPhone 14 Max will be around the $899 price range.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

What to Expect from the Apple Event?

Rumours Concerning iPhone 14 Series?

Before its launch, countless rumours have been circulating the internet concerning the new series features. Some of them are:

The top-most is iPhone 14 Max satellite communication rumour – will the new models have satellite connectivity?

iPhone 14 is all hype but no show?

Apple killing off their infamous display notch for good?

New range of colours for the iPhone 14 series leaked?

The primary colour for iPhone 14 Pro will be an attractive dark purple.

iPhone 14 Satellite Communication Feature: Will The Upcoming Series Support It?

Since last year, the rumour about Apple working on iPhone 14 series satellite communication feature has been in the talks worldwide. However, you can stop speculating whether it will sport the said feature or not, as apparently, the news has been confirmed (somewhat) all along. Seeing that a news report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo confirms that Apple has indeed “completed the hardware development” for the new feature.

Although, it is still “hard to predict” if the new iPhone series will offer satellite communication services. As in the end:

It all comes down to the settlement between Apple and the operators regarding the business model.

Which, more or less, is still in need of negotiation in this regard.

It was also because of the said negotiation aspect that iPhone 13 did not have satellite connectivity services, even though it also went through hardware testing.

However, Ming-Chi Kuo believes it will happen sooner or later.

Seeing the “increasing frequency of natural disasters and geopolitical conflicts in recent years” makes the use of this feature quite vital.

iPhone 14 Satellite Communication Feature: What Is So Great About It?

If iPhone 14 is going to support satellite communication, then it is safe to say that it will be a new chapter in the advancement of smartphones in this world. Considering the main fact that it will more or less make your life much more convenient than you could have ever thought!

As this said feature in question will:

Give you the ability to send emergency texts when there is no regular cellular connectivity.

It also allows you to use voice services to report emergencies to authorities in areas without network availability.

Thus,

Severe weather conditions, remote or out-of-the-way places, would not result from any hindrance in your daily communication.

It is a great feature, and gracing iPhone 14 with this satellite communication feature will be the best decision Apple could ever make as it is a note-worthy requirement of the century.

Who Is Apple Partnering With For iPhone 14 Satellite Communication Feature?

As per Ming-Chi Kuo’s post on Medium, Apple will likely partner with Globalstar.

Thus, seeing that Globalstar made an announcement earlier this year, sharing that they have seventy new satellites. Which will “replenish and extend the life of Globalstar’s existing constellation.”

More or less, it could also be a signal to Apple that they aim to “provide continuous satellite services” to them as their “potential clients” in the future.

Even the satellite communications consultant, Tim Ferrar, shared on Friday that he expects Apple and Globalstar to partner for the ‌iPhone 14‌ satellite communication feature.

However, T-Mobile and SpaceX also plan to provide smartphone connectivity anywhere in the United States. They will use the “satellite-to-cellular” service, as per their last week’s announcement. Which, more or less, could also be an attempt to prevent Apple’s satellite-related announcement. Considering the timing of the announcement. They aim to launch a service beta in 2023, which would not require an iPhone.