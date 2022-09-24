Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld – All That We Know So Far!

Marking itself as a huge staple in the gaming industry by providing great and unique console gaming gears to gamers globally, Logitech G (a brand of Logitech International) is back again with some great news for all gaming enthusiasts around the world! As this time around, it happens to present “Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld,” to give you the freedom to play “what you want” in whatever place you want. Which is, more or less, does so by putting “advanced graphics and libraries of blockbuster games from the cloud” in your hands. Sounds amazing, doesn’t it?

Seeing that its aim has always been to deliver products that not only possess an innovative design but also sport advanced features that ultimately enhance the gaming experience with every launch. It does not come as a surprise at the very least that, this time around, Logitech G makes a comeback with a more promising gaming handheld than it ever launched to greatly elevate game streaming.

Curious to know more about Logitech G Cloud? Well, fear not! As we have got you covered.

Here are all the details that you need to know about the upcoming gaming handheld.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld – Is The Release Date Announced?

Even though it was not their original intent, during an event that Logitech was hosting on September 21, to unveil new gears for gamers and streamers:

They happen to leak the details of a preorder page of Logitech G Cloud Gaming handheld.

As it apparently went live a little earlier than planned on Amazon Canada.

However, it was not a big issue since the said company in question soon revealed the device on their official page.

As per their announcement,

The new gaming handheld will be making its debut on the luxury markets on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Availability and Cost of the New Gaming Handheld :

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld will be made available for purchase on:

LogitechG.com

Amazon

Best Buy in North America

As per Amazon listings, the device will cost:

$400 CAD in Canada

$350 USD dollars in the United States ( $300 USD dollars if you preorder it, and that too is for a limited time period)

Although many are saying that the price for the Cloud Gaming Handheld is quite high, considering the main fact that Nintendo Switch OLED has the same price too – which is much better in comparison.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld: Is It Completely Optimized For Cloud Streaming?

A device “perfectly optimized” for cloud gaming is more or less intended to give you “access game libraries from anywhere” – that was the purpose of Logitech G, to begin with, and to fulfil it, they did go above and beyond.

According to Ujesh Desai himself, who is the vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming, developing the purposely built device for CLOUD streaming means:

“Precision controls – similar to a high-end Xbox controller – a large HD screen, amazing battery life and lightweight design so players can enjoy long gaming sessions, without any compromises.”

Thus, in order to accomplish that said agenda, they developed the device with Tencent Games.

As well as collaborated with Microsoft and NVIDIA to guarantee their native support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now.

As a result, we can not only use this gaming handheld with:

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Nvidia GeForce Now

But we can also use it for local streaming for our PC gaming consoles:

Xbox app

Steam Link

As well as download other streaming services too, but it has to align with its customized Android system. For instance:

Google Stadia

Amazon Luna

While to know more about the new gaming handheld features and their design, as well as the sustainability they provide, you must keep on reading!

Features and Design of the Cloud Gaming Handheld:

Besides its cloud streaming services, its features and design are one to talk about.

Features:

Seeing that the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld:

Promises comfortable play all day through its 12+ hours of battery life on a single charge (23.1Wh battery).

Not only that, but it also happens to easily recharge in 2.5 hours over a USB-C cable if the power is off.

It runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. (However, it is not cut out for AAA gaming though)

Possessing 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of storage subsequently allows room for more space through a MicroSD slot.

Having a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1 and stereo speakers that offer echo cancelling and noise suppression.

Moreover,

It also has a 7-inch full LCD screen.

Touting with a sharp 1080p resolution panel with 450 nits brightness, as well as multi-touch support and 60Hz refresh rate.

Also,

It relies on Wi-Fi for its Internet connectivity.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G supports Wi-Fi 5 (ac), but apparently not 6 (axe).

Since there is no 4G or 5G connectivity, it is safe to say that one needs to be in the Wi-Fi range.

Design:

In addition to its battery life, its lightweight design of 463 g also acts as a contributing factor for smooth gameplay.

Not only that, it possesses:

Left and right analog joysticks.

L and R analog triggers.

A D-pad and A/B/X/Y buttons.

Haptic feedback

Gyroscope on board.

So, what are you waiting for, folks? Do not forget to get your hands on the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld once it makes its debut!