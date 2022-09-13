Apple Watch Ultra Released But Solar Charging Still Neglected?

Launched merely to complement an iPhone and add new functions, Apple Inc. took it to themselves to showcase a line of advanced smartwatches to the world. The aim was to present a wearable technology for consumers’ wrists that not only frees them from constantly looking at their screen to check the time but also provides enhanced features, such as fitness tracking, health-oriented capabilities, and wireless telecommunication. So, it does not come as a surprise that with the debut of the Apple Watch, it took the global market by storm and instantly became the best-selling wristwatch worldwide. Considering the integral factor that more than 100 million people happen to use Apple Watches as per the estimates of December 2020 itself says a lot about its great worth. However, 2021 was not the best year for Apple Inc., and many were disappointed by the Apple Watch 7 series. This, more or less, makes us question whether the premiering Apple Watch Ultra will be any less different.

Here are all the details you need to know about the new Apple Watch Ultra!

Apple Watch Ultra: Release Date Announced?

After announcing the release of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 in its array of smartwatches, Apple Inc. follows them up with yet another announcement on September 7, 2022. Subsequently, highlighting that they will be debuting their new Apple Watch Ultra pretty soon, seeing that:

It has already been made available for pre-order for $799 .

While on the other hand, the said devices will start shipping on September 23, 2022.

The “Entirely New Category Of Apple Watch” Is Apparently Up for Adventure Time?

The upcoming smartwatch of one of the leading smartwatch franchises in the world is said to possess a revolutionary design. Considering the main fact that:

Their first-ever design is specifically made for people who have a passion for adventures.

Whether they are die-hard “explorers” or extreme “athletes” – ranging from divers, fighter pilots, runners, gymnasts, sportsmen, etc.

A ready-to-go device will be available at your convenience in every outdoor venture.

As per Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer,

Their new creation is structured to match “new and extreme environments” so that adventurers can use it well.

This “versatile tool empowers users to push their boundaries with adventure, endurance, and exploration.”

Overall, they have brought “the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet.”

Apple Watch Ultra: Design & Features?

Following the previous drawback from Apple Series 7 (even though it was a great series, too), the franchise decided to expand its lineup. More or less focusing on function rather than fashion-driven editions:

As a result,

The new addition has a 49mm Retina display, which is not only the largest but also the brightest display yet (2000 nits).

The Apple Watch Ultra is made from aerospace-grade titanium, so it can easily handle extreme temperatures.

As well as provides excellent durability, weight balance and high efficiency as that of military outdoor equipment.

It also has an “Action” button (painted international orange) that gives access to features that detect track performance, like Workout and Backtrack.

Besides that, we have features like Compass and Waypoints that are also available as an option once we click that option.

Moreover, it also happens to have a total of three bands that offer unique design features that fit every adventure.

The Trail Loop – Running and Endurance activities.

The Alpine Loop – Acts as a secure and comfortable fit for long hikes.

The Ocean Band – Aquatic or Oceanic activities. (.i.e. diving)

Furthermore, it also possesses:

A red-hued night mode for better visibility at night.

A dual-satellite system

An 86-decibel siren (to ask for help)

Three built-in microphones for voice clarity in harsh situations.

Extended Battery Life But Neglecting Solar Charging?

Discernibly, Apple was aiming for improvement this time around. As the franchise happens to increase the battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra to the most extended battery life that any Apple Watch ever had. Seeing that the recent watch has a battery life of:

36 hours per charge.

Lasting up to,

Sixty hours in a low power setting.

This is a significant step forward on their behalf, as low battery life has always been one factor driving away buyers from their devices. But is this improvement still enough? Seeing that:

This change, however, reduces the frequency by which the Apple Watch Ultra detects the heart rate.

As well as pings the satellite systems.

Moreover, 60 hours of battery life is still insufficient as it will only survive up to 2.5 days. Considering the pivotal factor that inspiration behind the creation of this wearable wristwatch was to make it more convenient for adventurers and dare-devil out there:

Its battery life would not survive in a remote location for a long time.

Especially where there is no electricity as well as cellular connectivity.

Which, more or less, will not work for weekend backpacking trips or diving expeditions.

In this scenario, the addition of solar charging connectivity will act as a saviour for this concept. However, Apple seems to neglect that possibility at the moment.

Probably because:

They still have not reached any settled agreement with their clients that may allow their devices to support satellite communication features.

Their new creation could not support the said feature, and they might not have enough budget.

Nevertheless, it is still worth buying in its way as the franchise does promise some other great features. So, do not forget to pre-order the new smartwatch!