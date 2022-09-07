Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Specifications and Price

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is a tablet designed to meet the requirements of the new mobile workforce. It is light weight as well as comes with military-grade roughness. Further, it goes without saying that it delivers exceptional performance. Also, it is tough enough to witness the tough condition of the frontline workers. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is already out, and it goes beyond meeting corporate users’ requirements. After the pandemic, working from home became extremely common. It demands a tablet that is portable and, at the same time, rugged. It is what tablet offers to its users. Recenlty, samsung also teased with Galaxy Z Fold 4 to their users.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro: The Look

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is a lightweight smartphone that comes with a slim body. It only weighs 674 grams and is only 10.22mm thick. Not only do these numbers make it highly suitable for office work but also field work too.

The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects tablet. This protection makes the tablet highly damage resistant. You can have an idea of the same from the fact that it can easily endure a drop from one meter. Also, the tablet comes with a protective cover that extends its durability and saves it from a fall of 1.2 meters. Also, both the tablet along with its integrated S Pen is dust and water-resistant, and it comes with IP68 certification. The device is suitable to work in extreme humidity, vibration, altitudes, and temperatures.

The smartphone supports dimensions of 242.9mm X 170.2mm X 10.2 mm. The display screen of the smartphone is 10.1 inch. On top of it, the smartphone comes with a TFT LCD touchscreen.

The maximum volume is also extreme on the tablet. This makes the tablet perfect to use in a busy, noisy environment just like expected Samsung S23 Ultra smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro: The Hardware And Software

You can experience a personalized experience on tablet, thanks to its intuitive One UI. Octo-core advanced processor powers it, ensuring high productivity and the processing speed is also commendable.

It supports an optimal MicroSD card which can be used to expand the existing storage of the phone. The connectivity aspect is also taken care of. The tablet ensures high speed and low latency rate because of its built-in Sub6 5G and Wi-Fi 6. To meet the needs of private network service, the phone supports Citizens Broadband Radio Service. Enhanced connectivity features of the tablet include NFC and POS. This feature is extremely helpful, especially for retail businesses. Thanks to its Knox Capture, the smartphone can also serve as a barcode scanner that is of its enterprise grade. Additionally, it supports a replaceable battery along with POGO fast charging. By turning on the no battery mode, you can save battery depletion. The battery capacity of the tablet is 7,600 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Features

The rear camera of the tablet sports AF + 13 MP F1.9 flash, while the front camera supports 8MP F2.0. The tablet comes in two variants: 4+ 64GB and 6 + 128GB. The storage capacity of the tablet can be expanded to 1TB. The different sensors that it supports are accelerometer, geomagnetic, gyro, light, hall, fingerprint and proximity. It supports two biometric authentications: fingerprint with home key and face recognition.

Also, you can place the tablet under up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes without damaging it. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro comes with Android 12 and is eligible for Android 13 upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Price

The price of the tablet is close to USD 830. Considering all the powerful features that the tablet offers, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price is quite reasonable. This month, the tablet will be available only in certain parts of Europe. However, it will be available in parts of Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America by the end of the year.