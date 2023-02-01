What is Nothing Phone 2 Release Date? Check Specifications

Nothing Phone 1 was launched last year and was a huge success. Naturally, therefore, many users are curious about Nothing Phone 2. Even though the company’s initial focus was to roll out updates for Nothing Phone 1, there are now reports that it will also release Nothing Phone 2 this year. In a statement, Carl Pei, the company’s founder, stated that he had no plan to release Nothing Phone 2 shortly. Here’s everything we know about Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2: Release Date

According to many sources, Nothing Phone 2 will make its way to their market in July 2023. However, this has yet to be officially confirmed. We will update this section with the official release date of Nothing Phone 2 once it is out. Remember to keep checking this space for the latest information.

Nothing Phone 2: Specs

Nothing Phone 2 might retain the transparent back design of the previous version. It is because the back pattern of Nothing Phone 1 was an instant hit amongst the users. We expect an upgrade in almost all the features of the smartphone. The smartphone will run on Android v13. It will support 4G, 3G, and 2G.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Potential Release Date and Specs

Key Specs

It will have a 6.67-inch display. The rear camera will flaunt a 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP lens, while the front camera will feature 32 MP. In addition, a 4,700 mAh battery will power the smartphone with a USB Type-support. The Li-Polymer battery will additionally support quick charging along with wireless charging.

Camera

The phone will support Continuous Shooting in High Dynamic Range mode with an image resolution of 8150 X 6150 pixels. It will have a single camera setup with exposure compensation and ISO control. The resolution of the primary capers is 32 MP. The users can enjoy its digital zoom auto flash face detection touch to focus feature on clicking better selfies.

Display

Nothing Phone 2 will feature an OLED 6.67-inch display with a capacitive touchscreen with a multi-touch feature. It is also expected to have a bezel-less display with a punch-hole. The phone’s refresh rate is 120 Hz with a pixel density of 395 ppi. The expected screen resolution is 1080 X 2400 pixels.

iPhone 14 Series Launch Confirmed in Apple Event on Sept. 7

Network Connectivity

Check the list below to learn more about network connectivity.

NFC: Yes

Wifi Features: Mobile HotSpot

Sim Slot Availability: 2

Sim Size: Nano

USB Connectivity: USB charging and mass storage device

Wifi: 802.11, b/g/n

GPS: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes

VoLTE: Yes

Performance

Nothing Phone 2 will feature an octa-core processor. Therefore, you can expect high performance from the smartphone. Adreno 730 is the graphic that will be available on the phone. Furthermore, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 will power the phone. The smartphone will have 8GB RAM and 4 nm processor fabrication. The smartphone’s internal memory is 128 GB. the users will have no option to expand the phone’s memory.

Additional features of Nothing Phone 2 are a compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and light sensor.

Nothing Phone 2: Expected Price

The starting price of Nothing Phone 1 was INR 31,999. As discussed above, we expect the upcoming smartphone to have upgraded features. Therefore, the cost of this smartphone will be higher than the previous one. According to multiple reports, the starting price of Nothing Phone 2 is INR 40,000.

Anyone planning to buy a mid-range Android smartphone should consider Nothing Phone 2. The expected feature ensures that it will have a high performance suitable for multitasking. In addition, users who want a camera, especially for clicking photos, will be satisfied.

We will update this post soon with the smartphone’s confirmed release date and the official announcement of the specs.

iPhone SE 4 Will Launch Sooner than Expected!