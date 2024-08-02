iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max Models – First Look Revealed

Apple’s iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max models will be available for purchase in the fall of 2024, so leaks surrounding its look, size, chip, and other details are becoming available. This gives awaiting buyers a glimpse of what they can expect and helps them decide whether to invest in Apple’s latest creation or not.

iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max Models Dimensions

While the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to have the same size, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are getting an upgrade in this department. According to Chinese Weibo-based leakers UniverseIce and Instant Digital, the iPhone 16 Pro display will be 6.3 inches, which is a 0.2-inch increase when compared to its predecessor. In contrast, the Pro Max model display will be 6.9 inches, which is a 0.2-inch increase.

Besides this, another change that will take place in the Pro and Pro Max models is the screen border, which will be greatly reduced. It is rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a screen border of 1.2 mm rather than 1.71 mm (the screen border of the iPhone 15 Pro) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a screen border of 1.15 mm rather than 1.55 mm (the screen border of iPhone 15 Pro Max). This is because Apple will use Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology in its latest generation of phones, which will give their circuitry a sleeker and more efficient layout under the display.

When it comes to weight, all four iPhone 16 models will weigh a bit heavier, but it won’t be a drastic change. iPhone 16 is expected to weigh 173 grams (a 2-gram increase from iPhone 15), iPhone 16 Plus is expected to weigh 203 grams (a 2-gram increase from iPhone 15 Plus), iPhone 16 Pro is expected to weigh 194 grams (a 7-gram increase from iPhone 15 Pro) and iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to weigh 225 grams (a 4-gram increase from iPhone 15 Pro Max).

iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max Models Design

Trusted Apple leaker Sonny Dickinson has shared some new pictures of the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max Models, which show the two different camera arrangements. It looks like Apple is going back in time and opting for a vertical arrangement of two lenses for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The more expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max models will have the third periscope-styled telephoto lens placed on the camera island, just like the previous models.

According to the leaks, the Action Button, which was previously available only on iPhone 15 pro models, will now be available on all four models. A capture button, which can be used to click photos and videos, is also expected to make its way to the Pro models.

Moreover, the new iPhones will be available in seven colors: space grey, pink, violet, blue, green, yellow, and white.

iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max Models Chip and AI Capabilities

According to rumors, the new generation Apple iPhones will have the A18 Pro Chip, which will have a larger die area and many more transistors. This is expected to help the iPhone’s AI capabilities improve and make it a powerhouse. However, while it is expected that the two iPhone 16 will get an upgrade and be available with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, the RAM and storage options will be pretty much the same for the two iPhone 16 Pro models, meaning they will probably have to rely on the cloud for some help with the AI processing.