Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Release Date Teased

Samsung fans are waiting for the company’s next big event in summer. According to Jon Prosser, in the upcoming event, Samsung will be launching Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. As the name suggests, this will be a foldable smartphone. The smartphones will be available in the following colors: graphite, pink gold, bora purple, and blue. Fold 4 is the fourth-generation foldable smartphone of Samsung. However, this is not officially confirmed by Samsung yet. SamMobile, a tipster, has revealed the information mentioned above. Not that we know that a new smartphone will be coming, but let’s dive in to know about its features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a bigger cover display in comparison to the previous smartphone. It will feature a lightweight body and will be slim to look at. We also expect the smartphone to house a bigger battery, further supported by 25W fast charging support. Secondly, there will be an improved camera in comparison to its predecessor.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor will power the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The smartphone comes with IPX8 water-resistant. The smartphone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader, which will be a refreshing change. It will be based on Android 12 OS and boot One UI 4.1.1. The foldable smartphone will sport a swipe for split-screen function. With this feature, the user can use split-screen mode in a more convenient order. With the swipe of a finger in the mid-seam, the split-screen mode can be turned on.

The smartphone will feature a 120 Hz display. It will have a 6.2-inch HD + AMOLED outer display, and the foldable screen will sport a 7.6-inch QHD + AMOLED foldable screen. The refresh rate of the screen will be 120 Hz. A 50 MP main camera will act as the primary camera for the users and have a triple rear camera arrangement. The additional two cameras are a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. The users can click a selfie with the 16Mp front camera, which will be under the display snapper. In addition to that, it will also have a 10 MP camera on the outside.

RAM

Now let us talk about the RAM and the storage capacity of the Fold 4. The smartphone will be powered by 16 GB of RAM, and the users can enjoy 1 TB of storage. The smartphone will run on a 3,700 mAh battery.

Leaker Ice Universe has claimed that the smartphone will have a built-in S Pen. The missing slot might be a trouble for the users who are used to a pen slot. The foldable smartphone, including this phone, will have a more screen to a power issue.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Release Date

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be unveiled on August 10, 2022. After the unveiling, the smartphone will likely go on sale on August 26, 2022. Therefore, there will be a gap of two weeks between the unveiling and the final launch of the smartphone. Finally, you must note that the smartphone will only be available in selected stores.

Price

Fold 4 will be priced at $1,799 or INR 1.40 lakh. However, this is a speculated price, and we will confirm the price of the smartphone once it is officially released.

Leaked Video

Even though there is plenty of leaked information about the upcoming smartphone, a leaked video has yet to surface. Also, there is no need for a leaked video because the Samsung event is very near.

