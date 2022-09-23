The extended wait for the Nvidia RTX 4090 is now over. Finally, we can wave goodbye to all the rumours and speculation and lay on the official information. Nvidia has finally released the Nvidia RTX 4090. What to expect from this top card? To begin with, it is 2.4 times faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Nvidia has now finally dropped all the information regarding the release date and specifications of Nvidia RTX 4090. We also know the pricing! Keep reading to find out all about this beast. The newest silicon is built on Ada Lovelace architecture, so it is natural to get excited about it.

Nvidia RTX 4090: Release Date

Nvidia RTX 4090 is set to get an official release on 12 October. It’s only a matter of a few days before the fans can lay their hands on this item. If you want to buy it as soon as it is available, you can do it. To stay updated, sign up for the notification on the official website of Nvidia. The website will notify you as soon as the card is available. At present, Nvidia is not taking any pre-orders. However, purchasing once the card reviews are out will be a good idea. It is expensive, and the investment should be worth it.

Performance

Even though the reviews of Nvidia RTX 4090 are unavailable yet, the company itself has dropped some figures. The figures compare its architecture with the previous RTX 3090 Ti. The data is available for both the current games and the next-generation games. Today’s game in the information includes

Resident Evil Village

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Division 2

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The next-generation game includes:

Portal with RTX

NVIDIA Racer RTX

Cyberpunk 2077

The comparison indicates that there is an impressive boost in the frame rate. The performance is quadrupling for the game Cyberpunk 2077. There is a modest improvement even for the other games. Overall, the performance is impressive. Let us now focus on the specs of Nvidia RTX 4090.

Specs

Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture powers Nvidia RTX 4090. It also supports

3rd generation Ray tracing cores

4th generation Tensor cores

DLSS 3

Additional, the card provides support for:

Resizable BAR

Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate

Vulkan RT API

Its GPU is AD 102-300 and supports 16,384 CUDA Cores. The base clock is 2,230 MHz, and the boost clock is 2,520 Mhz. It also has a 384-bit memory bus like RTX 3090 Ti. 24 GB GDDR 6X. The memory time is also the same as that of RTX 3090 TI. The memory configuration is unchanged from the previous RTX 3090 Ti.

However, there is a vast improvement in the core count. It is almost 50% better than Ampere, with 128 SMs instead of the maximum 84 SMs. It also leaves for future improvement. The improvement in the core counts alone of the Nvidia RTX 4090 will give it a considerable performance boost. If we now combine the clock speeds and GPU shader counters, the users will theoretically get the maximum performance.

More About Nvidia RTX 4090

Since the inception of the GeForce brand by Nvidia, with the Nvidia RTX 4090, the company has taken the most significant generational jump. At present, the theoretical performance is excellent. As discussed above, the benchmark result is also impressive. The same is visible from comparing the product with other new GPUs.

Also, the architectural update will boost the efficiency by two folds. Nvidia has also added ray/triangle intersection hardware.

Price

There are significant improvements in Nvidia RTX 4090. Therefore, as expected, the price is going to be high. Also, the demand for it is tremendous in the market. The starting price of the product is $1,5999. Compared to GeForce RTX 3090, it is $100 more expensive at the same time; it is cheaper than RT3090, which costs $1,999.