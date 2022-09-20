iPhone 15 Release Date Leaked

There is news of the iPhone 15 coming in now. Apple recently unveiled the new iPhone 14 this month. As usual, the new versions support some upgrades and feature several improvements. However, the iPhone 14 was criticized for being almost similar to the iPhone 13, with minor differences. Even though it was felt that it would take some time for the new version to arrive, this is not the case. iPhone 15 is expected to be out in 2023. We have come to this conclusion after studying the past trends of the Apple launch. In iPhone 15, we expect to see further upgrades in the forms of faster processing speed, better camera, and design along with a new chip.

When To Expect iPhone 15?

The release schedule of Apple is almost always the same. Therefore, we can expect the launch of the iPhone 15 in September 2023. The previous trend also indicates that the launch usually happens either on Tuesday or Wednesday. According to reports, we can expect the launch of the upcoming version of the iPhone either on September 12, 2023, or September 13, 2023. 13 September has more chances for the new launch. September 11th is the remembrance day of the 9/11 World Trade Center tragedy. We believe that Apple will try to keep a breathing space between the tragic day and the launch of the iPhone 15.

Further, according to speculations making round, the smartphone will be available for sale on September 15, 2023 (Friday). Subsequently, iOS 17 will roll out on September 18, 2023.

What To Expect?

Now that we know the release date of the iPhone 15 let us look at the features of the upcoming smartphone. According to the source, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be renamed iPhone 15 Ultra. The following variants are expected:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Ultra

The starting price of the Ultra version will start from $1,199.

Expected Specification

In the upcoming series, we can see a periscope lens. However, this lens will be limited to the Ultra version. Another speculation is that the Dynamic Island notch will feature in all the variants. The Dynamix Island notch is currently available in the iPhone 14 Pro model. The ProMotion and Always-on display will stay missing in the Plus variant.

A17 Bionic chip will power the Pro and Ultra variant. It will be built on a 3nm process. The upcoming variants are expected to retain the A16 Bionic chip, which currently powers the Pro models. Also, we can see USB type-C instead of lightning power in the coming iPhones.

Let’s now talk about the renaming of Pro Max to Ultra. Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman suggested a strong possibility of this happening. Why this change? It is because the Ultra name aligns more with the Apple M1 and Watch naming scheme.

There will be significant upgrades to the hardware of the next iPhone. There is a possibility of an 8K video recording. The Apple fans can expect a better battery life too. The expected improvement is 3-4 hours more than the current battery life.

As discussed above, there can be variations in the chipsets. For instance, the premium version will shift to the Apple A17 chip. However, the vanilla version will house A16, which is currently in use. There is no comment regarding the refresh rate of smartphones.

Wrap Up

We can expect the iPhone 15 to be out in September 2023. We have a slight idea about the specifications of the smartphone. However, these ideas are based on speculation. We will get a better idea about what we can expect from the upcoming line as the development continues. It is too early for Apple to comment on anything. Therefore, before any official confirmation, it is safe to assume that these are strong speculations that have the potential to become true.