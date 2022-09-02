House Of The Dragon: What We Know So Far & Episode 2 Review!

The ballyhooed franchise is back with the new House of the Dragon television series, currently available for streaming on the HBO Max streaming platform.

After the Game of Thrones finale, we are again back for a breathtaking ride to Westerosi hills to explore the world of fire-breathing dragons, new bloodcurdling battles and a striking story arc after almost all three and a half years of wait.

Considering the central fact that there was no escaping the juggernaut of hype for the franchise’s biggest hit show, Game of Thrones. At the very least, it does not come as a surprise that the new series is already receiving much love from the audience, even though it has been only two episodes in.

Are you a Game of Thrones fan? If yes, get yourself up and ready, as I can assure you that the series will not disappoint you. Thus, to know the historical background of the previously celebrated series, you must watch the House of the Dragon.

Curious all of a sudden? Well, fear not! We have all the information you need to know about the recent show.

House Of The Dragon – All That You Need to Know!

Basic Details:

House of the Dragon happens to be an American fantasy drama television series.

It is a prequel to the famous Game of Thrones series (2011–2019).

More or less, making it the second show in the thriving franchise.

The said series results from the creative abilities of George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for the HBO streaming platform.

Besides that, the inspiration for both the series is none other than George R. R. Martin’s novella, A Song of Ice and Fire .

However, the author highlighted in November 2018 that a “potential spin-off series would be solidly based on material in Fire & Blood .”

Genre:

The new series comes under the content category of genres like:

Action

Adventure

Fantasy

Serial drama

Crew Members:

Fortunately enough for the whole fandom, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik (Emmy Award Winner) will be the showrunners of the recent House of the Dragon series.

Besides them, people with great expertise also join in on this project. Seeing that the project teams include unique minds like:

Miguel Sapochnik – (Executive Producer)

Ryan Condal – (Executive Producer)

George R. R. Martin – (Executive Producer)

Ron Schmidt – (Executive Producer)

Jocelyn Diaz – (Executive Producer)

Sara Hess – (Executive Producer)

Vince Gerardis – (Executive Producer)

Tim Porter – (Editor)

Fabian Wagner – (In charge Of Cinematography)

Pepe Avila del Pino – (In charge Of Cinematography)

House Of The Dragon – Plot Summary:

Considering the integral factor that George R. R. Martin’s novel “Fire & Blood” lays the foundation for the said prequel, then:

The main storyline of “House of the Dragon” happens to “track the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.”

Discernibly, it mainly deals with the internal conflicts of the House of Targaryen, which further highlights that we will see more dragon furies in the prequel.

That will subsequently cover the Targaryen war of succession, known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

Moreover, the period is set to be about 200 years before the years of the Games of Thrones.

Which, more or less, means that it is 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

When Was The Prequel Premiere?

The first season of the House of the Dragon series officially made its debut on the original streaming platform on August 21, 2022.

Besides that,

The first season comprises a total of ten episodes.

Moreover,

The said prequel was subsequently renewed for a second season five days after its premiere

Furthermore, it is also HBO’s first new series on its streaming platform HBO Max to stream it on:

4K

Dolby Vision HDR

Dolby Atmos

While on the other hand, the series will be internationally broadcast on:

Sky’s SoHo TV channel and Neon streaming service in New Zealand

Disney+ Hotstar is set to distribute the show in India. In the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the series will air on

Sky Atlantic and Now streaming service in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Bell Media’s Crave streaming service and its HBO linear channel in Canada.

House Of The Dragons Series Cast & Characters:

The casting for the Game of Throne prequel began in July 2022, thus here are the names of the ensemble cast:

Main Cast Members:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy (adult) / Milly Alcock (teenage) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

Emily Carey (teenage) / Olivia Cooke (adult) as Lady Alicent Hightower.

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling.

Recurring Cast Members:

David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos.

Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury.

Gavin Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong.

Steffan Rhodri as Hobert Hightower.

Elliott Tittensor as Ser Erryk Cargyll.

Luke Tittensor as Ser Arryk Cargyll.

Julian Lewis Jones as Boremund Baratheon.

David Hounslow as Lord Rickon Stark of Winterfell.

Frankie Wilson as Captain Randyll Barret.

Gary Raymond as High Septon.

Anthony Flanagan as Ser Steffon Darklyn.

Nanna Blondell as Lady Laena Velaryon / Savannah Steyn portrays young Laena Velaryon / Nova Foueillis-Mose portrays child Laena Velaryon.

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen.

Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon / Leo Ashton as young Jacaerys Velaryon.

Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin Strong.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Prince Aegon Targaryen.

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon

John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon / Theo Nate as young Laenor Velaryon/ Matthew Carver portrays child Laenor Velaryon.

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen / Leo Ashton portrays young Aemond Targaryen.

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Phia Saban as Princess Helaena Targaryen

Evie Allen portrays young Helaena Targaryen.

Phil Daniels as Maester Gerardys.

Kurt Egyiawan as Maester Orwyle.

Roger Evans as Ser Borros Baratheon.

Elliot Grihault as Prince Lucerys Velaryon.

Harvey Sadler portrays young Lucerys Velaryon.

Paul Kennedy as Jasper Wylde

Solly McLeod as Ser Joffrey Lonmouth.

Guest Appearances:

Sian Brooke as Queen Aemma Arryn.

Michael Carter as King Jaehaerys I Targaryen.

House Of The Dragon Episode 1 Overview:

The first episode of the House of the Dragon series revolves around two succession disputes. No wonder the episode is titled “The Heirs of the Dragon,” It immediately introduces us to King Jaehaerys I Targaryen (Michael Carter), covering a Great Council to announce who will take over his place on his Iron Throne.

Considering that both of his sons are dead, the situation becomes even more apparent that there is no male heir to the throne. As a result, opting for an heir to the throne before his death becomes even more crucial for the kingdom’s future. But, he only happens to have two candidates for the future ruler of the Seven Kingdoms:

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best) – is the King’s oldest granddaughter.

Prince Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) – while he is her cousin and King Jaeherys’ oldest male heir.

As no woman has ever sat on the Iron Throne, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon’s rightful claim to the throne weakens, seeing that she is a woman, not a male. Besides that, it did not seem likely that the Great Council would let her become the first woman heir to the throne. Thus:

Prince Viserys Targaryen was considered eligible to be the ruler of their kingdom over Princess Rhaenys Velaryon.

Subsequently, dubbing the princess “The Queen Who Never Was” forever.

Moving forward to nine years into his reign, we see the new King organize a tournament to celebrate Queen Aemma Arryn’s pregnancy. Even though he is pretty sure that it is finally going to be a boy, he is unaware of what is in stock for him, seeing that:

He faces an impossible decision, and that is to choose to save his wife or his unborn son during labour.

Ultimately choosing his son, he not only loses his wife in labour, but his son also passes away soon after his gruesome birth.

While on the other hand, we see:

Lord Corlys Velaryon (Master of Ships) fails to make the council understand the need to take action against the Triarchy – who is threatening to cripple Westerosi shipping lanes.

Ser Otto Hightower (Hand of the King) is trying to warn the King about his younger brother Prince Daemon and his brutality as a Commander.

Eventually,

King banishes Prince Daemon for his inappropriate actions and disrespecting his dead son.

Consequently, anointing his only living child, Princess Rhaenyra, heir to the Iron Throne.

House Of The Dragon Episodes 2 – “The Rogue Prince”

It was crystal clear that Prince Daemon would not take his banishment lightly. Considering that he is emerging as a negative character in the series, we were expecting something big coming in the second episode.

However, fans were not very happy about the second episode as many said there was not much to it. Seeing that the hype and anticipation that the very first episode gave flame to ultimately led to nothing but the nobles throwing some tantrums here and there.

As per the recent episode, we witness that: