Better Call Saul Finale Release Date Time and Streaming Channel

After seven long years, the Better Call Saul finale is right around the corner. The critically acclaimed series finally reaches its conclusion after running strong for six seasons. Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the show serves as a spin-off, prequel, and sequel to Breaking Bad. The highly rated crime drama Breaking Bad proved to be one of the most successful series ever. With such high standards to meet, coming out with a spin-off was a huge risk.

Surprisingly, Better Call Saul managed to exceed everyone’s expectations. The show has a whopping 8.9 out of 10 IMDb rating. Further, it also has a 98% overall Rotten Tomatoes rating. The sequel managed to impress its audience so much that some even called it better than Breaking Bad. First premiering back in February 2015, the series managed to gain a massive fan following. After a strong run, it seems like it is finally time to bid farewell to this masterpiece.

Set in the early 2000s in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the show follows the transition of Jimmy McGill into an honest man (or at least that is what he hoped). McGill used to be a con artist who decided to turn his life around and become an honourable lawyer. He transitions into the extravagant criminal lawyer Saul Goodman over the course of the show. The series also focuses on the journey of Mike Ehrmantraut, an ex-policeman who now aids drug traffickers. He does this to sustain his widowed daughter and his granddaughter.

When Will the Better Call Saul Finale Premiere?

The Better Call Saul finale airs on AMC and AMC+ on Monday 15th August 2022. Fans can tune in to the channels at 6 pm (pacific time)/9 pm (eastern time). Moreover, Peter Gould serves as the writer and director for this grand finale. The final episode, “Saul Gone,” is set to be the longest episode in the entire Breaking Bad franchise. Saul Gone has a run time of 65 mins and will have no commercials in between. This episode marks the end of the series, which consisted of 6 seasons and 63 episodes.

Will There Be Another Spin-off?

Seems like it is finally time t bid farewell to the iconic world of Breaking Bad. As per reports, neither Vince Gilligan nor Peter Gould has any plans to expand this universe any further. Better Call Saul fans must say goodbye to the controversial character of Jimmy as there are no plans for his return. Moreover, fans will see Tony Dalton’s Lalo, Rhea Seehorn’s Kim Wexler, and Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut for the last time as well.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Cast

A large part of the show’s immense success comes from its stellar cast. The series finale brings back these talented cast members one last time. We expect the following members to appear in the season 6 finale:

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/ Saul Goodman/ Gene Takavic, a former conman now turned lawyer who gets himself tangled within the criminal underworld.

Rhea Seehron as Kim Wexler, a lawyer at Hamlin who becomes involved with Jimmy. The pair later get married.

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, an ex-police officer who works as a parking lot attendant and a private investigator. He joins hands with drug dealers and becomes a fixer for them.

Michael Mando as Nacho Varga, the cartel lieutenant for Hector Salamanca.

Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca, the head of the Salamanca criminal family. He took over the business following Hector’s stroke.

Giancarlo Espositio as Gus Fring, owner of the fast food restaurant chain, Los Pollos Hermanos.

Carol Burnett as Marion.

Better Call Saul Finale’s Potential Storyline

After 62 episodes, fans finally get to see Jimmy’s journey of self-redemption reach an end. Will Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic final redeem himself, or has he gone beyond the point of saving? In an interview with LA Times, actor Bob Odenkirk hinted at Saul’s character arch, stating that he could not confirm whether he would become a “good-hearted, generous, caring person.” However, he is sure that the fans would like where the character’s journey ends.

Viewers are restless to see how Peter Gould wrote the ending of this mammoth of a series. Series creator Vince Gilligan sat down in an interview with Entertainment Weekly and hinted that the season finale would definitely be “well-earned.” Although, he did warn fans that they must embrace themselves as the finale was sure to be a chaotic one.

Season 6 Part 2 Recap

The ending of the mid-season finale of Better Call Saul left fans at the edge of their seats. The episode “Plan and Execution” showed Howard Hamlin dead on the floor of Kim and Jimmy’s apartment after being fatally shot by Lalo Salamanca. After killing Howard, the treacherous Lalo used Kim Wexler as a means to eliminate his enemy Gus Fring. However, things do not go according to Lalo’s plan. In fact, the opposite happens, and Gus manages to kill Lalo instead.

Lalo and Howard then get buried under the floor of the meth lab. This is the lab that later becomes ground zero for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s drug business. The episode “Fun and Games” shows the couple, i.e. Jimmy and Kim trying to wipe out the horrendous events from their memories. Although, Kim soon realizes that the series of unfortunate events would continue going on as long as she stayed with Jimmy. Therefore, the two decide to part pays, leaving fans absolutely heartbroken.

The 10th, 11th, and 12th episodes of the final season had a major time lapse. These episodes occur in the post-Breaking Bad era and follow the classic black and white scene. We see Gene back to his old habits, carrying out a major heist in a departmental store along with the taxi driver Jeffie. Gene decides to stop his criminal ways after this heist. Unfortunately, he has a major fight with Kim over the phone and decides to stick to his evil schemes.

The second episode, titled “Waterworks,” finally reveals what went down with Kim after she left Albuquerque. We also find out why Gene lost his calm during the call. Talking to Gene makes Kim feel guilty over her past crimes, and she decides to return to Albuquerque to make her confession. However, this erratic call simply marked the beginning of Gene’s threatening and unpredictable acts.

Gene almost ends up killing an old man who was already dying from cancer. Although, he does steal his documents in hopes of selling his personal information. Surprisingly, this is not even the evilest thing Gene was up to. Gene also threatens the poor old woman, Marion, when she finds out about his Saul Goodman identity. While doing so, some part of his conscious finally awakens, and he lets her press her Life Alert button. Although it does seem like Gene still has some amount of a moral compass, it is clear that he could cross over to the dark side anytime.