How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Free?

The series finale of Game of Thrones disappointed many back in 2019. However, the hop[es from the prequel of the series is still high. Thankfully, the end of Game of Thrones is not here as George R.R. Martin released a book titled Fire & Blood back in 2018. The book tells the readers how the Targaryen family rose to royalty and about the ultimate demise. Today, the first episode is out. If you are excited to Watch House of the Dragon, keep reading because we will tell you to watch it. However, before that, let us throw some light on the series plot. Here’s everything you need to know that where to Watch House of the Dragon?

What Is House of the Dragon About?

The setup of the series is set 200 years before Game of Thrones. It was a peaceful time in the Seven Kingdom. However, that peace did not last for long. The series documents the story of the last surviving Dragonriders and the House Targaryen. Of course, you can expect graphical blood war from this series, too, just like Games of Thrones. Also, the viewers will come to know why there were such feeble numbers of House Targaryen. The story is less about peace and more about deception and feud.

House of the Dragon: Release Date

If you want to Watch House of the Dragon but still have no clue about its release date, no worries, we have got you covered. The first episode of the series will premiere on August 21 at 9 PM ET. The series will stream on HBO Max. So, you now know for sure that you can Watch House of the Dragon on HBO. Let us now further explore what others you have.

Where To Watch House of the Dragon?

As discussed above, you can Watch House of the Dragon on HBO Max. However, you will need an HBO subscription for that, which bears a cost of $14.99 a month. However, if you are okay with the ads, you can go for the cheaper version of the subscription that will cost you only %9.99 a month.

The good thing about the HBO Max subscription is that you can also enjoy the previous seasons of Game of Thrones on the platform too. Please note that new episodes will premiere every Sunday. Therefore, if you want to save some extra bucks, you can’t wait for all the episodes of the first season to air first and then buy the subscription so that you can binge-watch the entire seasons of House of Dragon and pay the HBO Max subscription only for a month. The first season will house ten episodes, and therefore, if you want to watch the fresh episode as soon as it hits the platform, you will have to pay the subscription fee for months.

Is Watch House of the Dragon Season 2 Happening?

The first season has just aired, and it will stream for months. It is too early to comment on whether there will be a second season of the series. The renewal of the series will depend upon the popularity and reception of the season. If the ratings are high enough, of course, the series will get a green light soon.

Wrap Up

To sum it up, if you want to Watch House of the Dragon, you will need an HBO Max subscription. There are, of course, other ways to watch it online for free. However, that will be like promoting piracy. Therefore, refrain from it. As discussed above, if you do not want to waste your money on a monthly subscription, simply wait for all ten episodes to air first and then go for a subscription to watch the entire season in a month.

