Ramy Season 3 All Details!

Since when has there been a time that there was ever a good Muslim representation in Hollywood? Out of 100 depictions, only one happens to be ‘somewhat close’ to a Muslim portrayal. Considering the main fact that having a Muslim representation which is ‘exactly accurate’ has never even been a case at all. Which, if you ask me, is quite unfortunate. Seeing that they are turning a blind eye to people with great depth by stereotyping them. But nevertheless, we do appreciate the effort of those very rare dramas, films and shows that actually do their research. Who actually tries to understand that there is much more to these people than what appears on the surface level? As well as look beyond stereotypes and try to hear the stories of the range of different Muslim people around the world. Who subsequently aim to showcase a wider spectrum of the Muslim world that is more or less hidden behind the so-called Islamophobia. Trying to explore a dimension that is much beyond the stereotypical representation of a particular religion or a culture. Thus, more or less, it is safe to say that the Hulu show “Ramy” does come into the category of a ‘somewhat close’ television series that actually puts that much-needed effort. And surprisingly enough, Ramy Season 3 is going to be returning to your screens after a long hiatus!

Yes, you have heard that quite right! Here is all the firsthand information about the upcoming season that we have compiled just for you.

The Hulu Show “Ramy” – All That You Need to Know!

Basic Details:

The Hulu show “Ramy” is an American comedy-drama streaming television series.

It officially premiered on Hulu on April 19, 2019.

However, it had its world premiere around the 2019 South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas.

Where it was showcased as a part of the festival’s “Episodic Premieres” series of screenings.

Which subsequently resulted in the series winning the Episodic Audience Award for the festival.

It was renewed for the second season in the month of May 2019. Premiering on May 29, 2020.

Creators of the Show:

Ramy Youssef is the main creator of the show. He also stars as the main protagonist of the show. Seeing that the show is also loosely based on his life as well.

Besides him, two more people took part in the creation of the said series. Namely:

Ari Katcher

Ryan Welch

Plot Summary :

According to the premise of the series:

The story of the show revolves around “a first-generation American Muslim (Ramy) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighbourhood.”

Ramy being the son of Egyptian immigrants, is more or less divided between God, his Muslim community, his millennial friends and his newfound desires that he can not seem to control.

While he thinks that life is a constant test, he is living in “a generation that thinks life has no consequences.”

Overall, the series deal with Ramy Hassan’s life struggles as an American Muslim and how he copes with them over the pasage of time.

Critics Review:

Collectively, the series has been widely celebrated for its raw and realistic portrayal of American Muslims. Seeing that it is really a great improvement. Considering the main fact that this certain sect of people is always misinterpreted and misrepresented as bad guys in the media.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the said show happens to have an approval rating of 97% based on 37 reviews.

While on the other hand, it also holds an average rating of 8.2/10 on the website.

Besides that, its critical consensus reads that it is an “insightful and hilarious glimpse into the life of a Muslim American family,” as well as its great take on the “precarious nature and nuances of identity” make it “a talent to watch.”

Metacritic received an average score of 87 out of 100, based on a total of 18 critics.

Awards:

Ramy Youssef received many awards for the series. Some of them are:

The Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for his role in Ramy in 2020.

Peabody Award in 2020

He was also nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for:

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

For the first season of the show, he also got nominated for:

Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Ramy Season 3 – Release Date Announced?

Surprise, folks. We are soon going to have the third season of the Hulu show on our plates. That, more or less, has brought with it a new and fresh perspective to the Muslim American lifestyle. As well as allowing room for Muslim voices in contemporary media. Which were before overshadowed by prejudice and bias against Islam.

The upcoming season will delve much deeper into these said themes. It is set to grace our screen soon:

Its renewal announcement was made in the month of July 2020.

It is going to premiere on September 30, 2022.

Ramy Season 3 – What Could be the Plot?

As far as the second season is concerned, it is crystal clear that it ended quite catastrophically. Seeing that:

Ramy confessed to his new bride that he cheated on her with his cousin the night before their wedding.

Zainab (his bride) was also the daughter of his Sheikh and mentor. Which subsequently strained his relationship with the Sheikh, who lashes out at him after knowing the truth.

Consequently, Ramy’s wife and her father left him alone and thus, he had nowhere to go.

Considering the fact that his family also does not know about his alleged marriage is also a huge problem.

So, we can expect that the series might continue on from these plotlines in Season 3.

Besides that, the premise of the forthcoming season highlights that:

Ramy’s family is “forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies.”

While on the other hand, the protagonist “abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.”

Ramy Season 3 – Who is the Cast?

It is apparent that most of the original cast will be returning for the third season. Here are the names of the returning cast members:

Main Cast Members:

Ramy Youssef as Ramy Hassan

Mohammed Amer as Mo (Ramy’s friend who owns a diner)

Hiam Abbass as Maysa Hassan (Ramy’s mother)

Dave Merheje as Ahmed (Ramy’s friend and a doctor)

Amr Waked as Farouk Hassan (Ramy’s father)

May Calamawy as Dena Hassan (Ramy’s sister)

Laith Nakli as Uncle Naseem (Maternal Uncle of Ramy and Dena)

Recurring Cast Members:

We might also have a great chance to see these characters making their appearance in Season 3:

Steve Way as Steve Russo

Mahershala Ali as Sheikh Ali Malik

MaameYaa Boafo as Zainab

Rosaline Elbay as Amani

Shadi Alfons as Shadi

Kate Miller as Vivian

Michael Chernus as Michael

Jade Eshete as Fatima

Poorna Jagannathan as Salma

Molly Gordon as Sarah

Jared Abrahamson as Dennis.

Ramy Season 3: New Characters?

Attention Readers! Mark your calendars for the forthcoming season. As you are about to get your mind blown to bits and pieces. Yes, you heard me correctly as the new character who is joining this show’s third season is someone who most probably everyone in the world knows. That person is none other than the famous model Bella Hadid.

She will be making her acting debut in the forthcoming season of the show “Ramy.”

Moreover, she will be appearing in the recurring role of a “weirdo girlfriend” in one of the “weirdest scripts we’ve ever written.”

Can not wait for the next season after hearing that. Well, you are not the only one!

Ramy Season 3 Episodes

Like the first and the second season, the third season will also comprise a total of ten episodes.