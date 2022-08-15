American Gigolo Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

American Gigolo is an upcoming television series belonging to the genre of crime, drama, mystery, romance and thriller. The re-imagination of the iconic film goes by the same name. If you are waiting to watch American Gigolo because it is the iconic remake of a wonderful movie, you can find all the information here. Paramount Television, Showtime Networks and Jerry Bruckheimer Television are the production companies involved in making the television series. Let us not dig deeper than the series.

American Gigolo: Release Date

The series will premiere on Showtime on September 11, 2022. It is a much-awaited series, and the talk of it began in 2014. Jerry Bruckheimer, the original film producer, decided to become the executive producer of this series. Previously, only Paramount Television Studios was decided to be the production company. However, two production companies later joined the list.

With many such minor changes, in 2021, Showtime finally gave American Gigolo a project of ten episodes with Hollander as the showrunner. However, in April this year, he left the show due to a misconduct investigation.

The principal photography movie took place in Los Angeles, beginning on July 12, 2021. In April, there was a brief shutdown of the product because of Hollander’s dismissal. Later, David Bar Katz exited the show, leading to a two-week shutdown. Finally, after so many hurdles, we are sure that American Gigolo is happening for sure.

Casts

American Gigolo shares an impressive list of casts. Here’s the list of it.

Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye

Gretchen Mol as Michelle Stratton

Lizzie Brochere as Isabelle

Gabriel LaBelle as Johnny

Leland Orser as Stratton

Rosie O’Donnell as detective Sunday

Alex Fernandez as Panish

Mark Mahoney as McGregor

Yolonda Ross as Lizzy

Laura Liguori as Elizabeth Shannonhouse

Plot

It’s now time to discuss the plot of the movie. Showtime has officially confirmed the plot. So, yeah, predicting the story is pretty easy. As discussed above, American Gigolo is the present-day re-imagination of the iconic film. The story revolves around Jon Bernthal, who is introduced to the viewers 18 years after he was arrested for murder. He is looking forward to establishing a strong foundation in the Los Angeles sex industry. Also, in the process, he aims to reveal the setup that sent him to jail. Further, he is also trying to connect with Michelle, his one true love.

The movie belongs to the crime, drama, mystery, romance and thriller genres.

American Gigolo Trailer

The trailer of American Gigolo is out. It is 1 minute and 56 seconds long. In the trailer, we can see the couple having fun and then, all of a sudden, there are police sirens blazing out there. However, he is a free man but lost many years of his life. Now that he is free, he is on a mission to find out the people who set him up.

The trailer indicated that it is going to be a fast-paced series filled with plenty of passion. The element of thriller and mystery is also oozing out of the trailer. Finally, it does look like the remake of the iconic movie.

Check official trailer:

Wrap Up

This is all the information that we have regarding American Gigolo. Once the series is released, we will be able to comment on the reception of the show. Going by the trailer, we are expecting positive reviews for the series. Let us keep our fingers crossed that soon we will be able to treat our eyes with the remake of an iconic movie.