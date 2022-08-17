The Girl In The Mirror Will release on Netflix globally on August 19th

The wait is finally over as Netflix has recently announced the release date of the most thrilling Spanish drama series, The Girl In The Mirror. It is a horror series that will make you nervous about your own shadow. The trailer was dropped on 13th July 2022 on the Netflix official YouTube channel. The series will be aired on 19th August 2022 on Netflix globally. It was written and created by Sergio G. Sánchez under Sospecha Films.

The plot of the series is quite intriguing and captivating. There is a possibility that this series will either be a great hit or an epic fail. It all depends on how well the episodes are structured and the storyline as well. Based on the earlier Spanish shows released by Netflix, including Money Heist and Elite, which were massive a success. We can expect this series to be a similar massive hit as well. If not anything, the thrill and suspense will attract viewers towards watching it.

Initially, Netflix announced the show’s production in 2018, but it has long been delayed. We might have to settle for the already published narrative. It’s uncertain if we are going to see the show premiere and join Alma on her quest for exploration.

Some insight into The Girl In The Mirror

The series is based on the story of a high school girl named Alma. After Losing her memory to a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates, She tries to unravel what happened that day — and regain her identity. So far, we don’t have much information about the storyline but according to the trailer posted on the Netflix official YouTube channel, what we know from the description of the trailer is that:

“After surviving a bus accident in which almost all her classmates die, Alma wakes up in a hospital with no memory of the incident… or of her past. Her house is full of memories that are not hers, and both amnesia and trauma cause her to experience night terrors and visions that she cannot clarify. With the help of her parents and friends, unknown to her, she will try to uncover the mystery surrounding the accident while struggling to recover her life and her identity”.

What we know about the trailer

The trailer is quite interesting. It begins with a blonde-haired girl named Deva trying to reach out to Alma. She says, “we need to talk about what happened,” to which Alma replies: “not now, not here,” and the bus starts moving down a hill. It seems like all the friends are going on a road trip. Suddenly the entire bus gets trapped in a cloud of fog, and the driver loses control.

We see some horrific images of everyone crashing here and there. Then Alma wakes up in a hospital, completely traumatized and dysfunctional. The sequence of events following the disaster appears to include screams from the pupils, casualties battling for breath, ambulances being sent to the accident scene, and frustrated parents and families grieving for their loved ones. Then onwards, the story will unfold in some breathtaking horror scenes. It is a thriller, perfect for anyone who loves the horror mystery genre. However, in terms of visuals and graphics, we can judge from the trailer that it will be well equipped with some real-life scenes. This will make you jump out of your seat.

Check official trailer:

The production team

Director : Sergio G. Sánchez and Kike Maíllo

Writers : Sergio G. Sánchez, Teresa de Rosendo, and Paul Pen

Producers : Sospecha Films: Margarita Huguet, Belén Atienza, Jesús de la Vega, Sandra Hermida

Cast of The Girl In The Mirror

Mireia Oriol

Bruno Pol Monen

Nico Milena Smit

Aurora Elena Irureta

Carlos Mario Tardon

Álex Villazán

Claudia Roset

Javier Morgade

Kandido Uranga

Marta Belaustegui

Maria Caballero

Josean Bengoetxea

Raúl Tejón

Nil Cardoner

Alejandro Serrano

Celia Sastre

Katia Borlado

Ximena Vera

What is the episode count?

The series will have a total of 10 episodes. Each episode will be an hour long, around 50-60 minutes.

