A League of Their Own Season 2 Potential Release Date

A League of Their Own season 2 premiered this year itself. This comedy series is about World War two, an American professional baseball league for women. The series was released on 12 August, and all the episodes dropped at once. If you haven’t watched the series yet, give it a try on Amazon Prime Video. Now that the first season is over, the talk about A League of Their Own season 2 has already begun. If you are wondering whether a second season will happen or not, we are here to tell you. Firstly, the plans for A League of Their Own season 2 are in full swing. Now that we know this fact let us dive deep into it.

A League of Their Own season 2 Is Happening

Will Graham, the show’s executive producer, recently confirmed that the writing of A League of Their Own season 2 has already begun. The shooting of the series will most likely start during mid-spring.

Further, he expressed his gratitude that audiences across the globe could connect with the show. Here is an interesting twist to the release of A League of Their Own season 2. Even though the writing of the second season has officially begun, Amazon has actually not announced the renewal of the second season. Without this official announcement, it is still unclear whether the second season will happen or not, even when the writing and filming of the second season are so deeply planned.

Considering the fact that the show has an IMDB rating of 5.9, it is hard to predict the renewal of the series for the second season.

A League of Their Own season 2: Casts

We can expect the following cast members if all the primary casts return for the second season:

Abbi Jacobson as Carson Shaw

Chante Adams as Max Chapman

D’Arcy Carden as Greta Gill

Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance Morgan

Roberta Colindrez as Lupe Garcia

Kelly McCormack as Jess McCready

Priscilla Delgado as Esti Gonzalez

Molly Ephraim as Maybelle Fox

Melanie Field as Jo De Luca

Kate Berlant as Shirley Cohen

Dale Dickey as Beverly

Kendall Johnson as Gary

Lil Frex as An

Rae Gray as Terri

Jon Osbeck as Bob

We might see a few new faces in the upcoming season.

Plot

This is not the first time A League of Their Own is happening. In fact, this is the second steam to adapt the original movie. The series is set in 1943 and revolves around the formulation of Rockford Peaches. It is a women’s team in the baseball league.

Reception Of The Series

Even though the IMDB rating of the series is low, it has a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Further, critics praised the show for adding its twist to the series. Even though the series is extremely close to the movie, it has its own flavor.

Also, the rating of the show in MetaCritic is favorable. However, if all the ratings are considered, the show’s reception can be labelled fairly mixed.

The previous television series that adapted the movie had a short life. It will be interesting to see how many seasons the new adaptation will manage to cover.

Wrap Up

To sum it up, even when the makers are working on the writing part of the second season, there is no official announcement regarding the series renewal. However, if A League of Their Own season 2 happens, the filming of the same will begin during mid-spring. It is hard to comment on the second season’s release date yet, considering that we are still unsure about the renewal status of the second season.