Will Gravity Falls be Renewed for Season 3?

Are you a Gravity Falls Fan wanting to know whether Gravity Falls season 3 is getting renewed? We know the first two seasons have your attention captured, and now you are desperately looking for updates regarding Gravity Falls Season 3.

About Gravity Falls

Without doubt Gravity Falls is an incredible show full of entertainment. It is an animated series that first came out in 2012. Since then, it has stayed on top of the hit list. It is one of the best and most successful animated series Disney Channel has produced. And we have Alex Hirsch to thank for blessing us with this magnificent series. He is an outstanding animator and storyteller who has won the hearts of millions by producing Gravity Fall.

Gravity Falls success has no limits. The show was praised well by the critics for its writing, characters, comedy and how it has attracted an audience of all age groups. Be it kids, teens or adults, and Gravity Falls is everyone’s favorite. The show’s success is evident from the number of awards it has achieved, including three Annies, a BAFTA children’s award and two Emmys. Furthermore, it was among the highest-rated shows on the Disney channel throughout 2015.

So now let’s jump onto the real question, is Gravity Falls Season 3 coming back or not? Keep reading to find out!

What Is The Update On Gravity Fall Season 3 Renewal status?

The last episode of Gravity Falls aired in February 2016 on Netflix. It has been a long wait since then, and fans are yearning for a third season. However, the producer of the series, Alex’s thoughts, are different from everyone else. He thinks concluding the series after season 2 is the right decision. According to him, stretching the story further will result in the show losing its charm. Hence it’s best to end it on season 2. So, unfortunately, there will be no Gravity Falls Season 3.

However, there is a possibility of a spinoff of the series. So let’s not lose hope we might get a chance to see something incredible again.

Cast Of Gravity Falls

Have a look at the cast of Gravity Falls

Jason Ritter voicing Dipper Pines – A 12-year-old twin brother of Mabel Pines.

Kristen Scaal voicing Mabel Pines, the 12-year-old twin sister of Dipper Pines.

Alex Hirsch voicing Stanley “Stan” Pines (also known as “Grunkle Stan “) The greedy, grumpy, yet loving great-uncle of Dipper and Mabel Pines.

Alex Hirsch voicing Soos Ramirez– The 22-year-old handyman at the Mystery Shack.

Linda Cardellini voicing Wendy Corduroy – A 15-year-old part-time employee at the Mystery Shack whom Dipper has a crush on.

J.K Simmons voicing Stanford Pines – Stan’s six-fingered long-lost identical twin brother and the author of the journals.

Alex Hirsch voicing Bill Cipher – An interdimensional demon that can enter a person’s mind. He looks like a one-eyed yellow triangle superficially similar to the Eye of Providence that wears a top hat and a bow tie. He is the main antagonist of the series.

Here Are Some Commonly Asked Questions about the Show Gravity Falls Season 3:

Will there be Gravity Falls Season 3?

Sadly the answer is no. So far, the producer has no plans to make season 3.

Is the show based on a true story?

No, it is fiction.

What is the genre of the show?

Action, comedy, drama and animation. It is an all-in-one kind of show.

Who is Wendy in love with?

Wendy fell in love with Eric Cartman.

When did the first episode of Gravity Falls air?

It aired on 20th July 2012