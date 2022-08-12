I Just Killed My Dad Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

True crime documentaries seem to be all the rage these days. Netflix’s upcoming I Just Killed My Dad is another addition to this list. The name itself is enough to grab anyone’s attention. However, there is much more to the story than meets the eye.

The docuseries follows the life of Anthony Templet and the complex workings of the Templet family. Anthony admitted to the murder of his father, although the story is not as straightforward as it seems. The Skye Borgman directorial raises the question of “Why” rather than “Who.”

Getting a convicted murderer in front of the camera is not easy; nevertheless, in this case, Anthony’s lawyer, Garrett Ambo, was on board with the idea. In an interview with RadioTimes, Skye explained that Garrett is the real reason she managed to bring Anthony in front of the lens. As Anthony’s lawyer, Garrett wanted his client’s story to reach the world and understand his perspective. Furthermore, he hoped that Anthony might be able to put his experience into words through this. Thus, allowing him to talk more openly about the occurrence.

Moreover, Anthony himself wanted the world to know his perspective. Killing your father is not normal. However, it seemed an essential part of Anthony’s journey to tell the world his story. While it may seem that it is Anthony’s fault, the Templet son’s mind believes otherwise. He believes that his dad deserved it, so Anthony should not be charged with murder.

This new documentary is sure to send chills down your spine. And as per Netflix’s recommendation, this probably is not the type of series to watch with the whole family. The show delves deep into the disturbing topic. Hence, it is not appropriate for the younger audience.

I Just Killed My Dad Cast

As the series is documentary based, it does not exactly have a cast. However, multiple people close to Anthony sat before the camera to share their perspectives. The cast includes lawyers, police officers, and Anthony’s family. Each person gives their perspective to the narrative.

This allows the story to be explored from various directions, providing the viewers with a detailed analysis. Skye also brought in Psychologists to further deduce what exactly went on in Anthony’s mind.

I Just Killed My Dad Release Date

Documentaries series are generally quite hyped currently. Among these, true crime documentaries manage to take the lead. Something about what goes on in a criminal’s mind manages to spike interest amongst people.

Netflix surely managed to profit from this, releasing multiple true crime documentaries. I Just Killed My Dad is one of these and a highly anticipated one. The trailer dropped about a week ago, revealing the docuseries’ release date. I Just Killed My Dad releases on Netflix on 9th August. The series will be available for viewers to watch across the globe, as long as they have a Netflix subscription.

Moreover, the documentary is divided into 3 episode miniseries, allowing viewers to get an in-depth view of the situation.

Plot

The official synopsis on Netflix states, “Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family.”

I Just Killed My Dad follows the life of the Templet family, leading up to the events of the father’s murder. This never-told-before story is fully based on true events. Anthony templet fatally shot and killed his father without having any remorse for it. Conversely, he never denied his actions. Admitted to his doings in court.

The docuseries dives deep into this and tries to put some method behind Anthony’s madness. What outwardly seemed like a simple open and the shut case has many other aspects. As the investigation proceeds, numerous goosebumps-worthy truths are unveiled. The miniseries follows all the events up till 3rd June 2019 -the day Anthony murdered his father.

Killing your dad (or anyone for that matter) is not a normal act. The emotional turmoil his father’s actions had on him seems to justify the heinous act -at least in Anthony’s mind.

In June of 2019, the Templet son faced charges for secondary murder. However, after an intense court trial, the charges went down. Eventually convicted of negligent homicide, Anthony faced a 5-year long sentence of supervised probation. The significant charges dropped after multiple statements from the accused’s family confirmed that Burt Templet abused his son for years. Burt refused to let Anthony attend school (a basic right for any child). Further, he also forbade him from meeting his mother and sister since he was five years old.

Three years after the June events, the 17-year-old takes the hot seat to recap the events of his troubled life. The juvenile convict also allows the viewers to look into his mental status and discuss his psyche.

I Just Killed My Dad Trailer

Netflix released the I Just Killed My Dad trailer on 28th July 2022. The trailer managed to gain quite the attention of the audience. It currently has almost 300,000 views on YouTube and over 350 comments. Surprisingly, most comments seem to favor Anthony, showing that the general public sympathized with him.

Check official Trailer:

The trailer gives viewers a sneak peek into what the documentary may hold. In the trailer, you can see Anthony stating,

“I shouldn’t be charged with anything because I didn’t do anything wrong.”

This statement may make one think that Anthony has no heart and is capable of some very dangerous things. However, the trailer does not end there. It hints at all the events leading up to Anthony committing the crime.

Could the murderer, in fact, be the victim? I Just Killed My Dad addresses exactly this. To find out more about this, tune in to Netflix and watch the miniseries.