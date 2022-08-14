The Goldbergs Season 10 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Is everyone looking forward to finding out what happens in season 10 of The Goldbergs?

About The Goldbergs

The Goldbergs is a sitcom on ABC created by Adam F. Goldberg. The premieres of the first and second seasons were on September 24, 2013, and 2014, respectively. The show continued for another seven seasons, up to 2021, and was met with praise from critics.

Renewal Status of The Goldbergs Season 10

Season 9 of The Goldbergs ended with Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), and the kids seemed ready to strike out on new adventures. It was shown that Erica (Hayley Orrantia) was expecting a child, that Barry (Troy Gentile) was making progress toward his goal of becoming a doctor, and that Adam (Sean Giambrone) finally got done from high school, leaving the matriarch to contemplate the prospect of an empty nest.

Having said that, some viewers may have interpreted Season 9 as setting up the series conclusion. Good news for viewers: the Goldbergs have plenty more adventures to share. Season 10 of the show was picked up for a tenth run on April 19, 2022, and its premiere date is set for September 21, 2022.

The Goldbergs Season 10 Release Date

The Goldbergs, which premiered on ABC on September 24, 2013, is one of the most beloved American period comedies. The show’s popularity skyrocketed after only a few episodes. The Season 10 has a lot of enthusiastic fans who want to know when they can get their hands on the new episodes. Season 10 of The Goldbergs will premiere on ABC this year on Wednesday, September 21.

Plot Of The Upcoming Season

A storyline for Season 10 has not been officially issued by ABC as of yet. Nonetheless, after the events of the season 9 finale, season 10 has a wide variety of plots to explore.

From here on out, Erica’s pregnancy will play a major role in the show. We expect that Beverly’s sentiments about the empty nest will be replaced by joy at the prospect of becoming a grandmother, given how much she values her family and the prospect of expanding it through grandkids. We also expect Barry’s journey to becoming a world-class surgeon to be a major plot point this year.

Trailer

As of yet, there is no trailer for the season. However, with the approaching premiere date, we will get the trailer soon.

Who Is In The Cast of Season 10?

Here’s a list of the cast who could become possible star in season 10:

Wendi McLendon-Covey playing the role of Beverly Goldberg:

Starring Hayley Orrantia playing the role of Erica Goldberg

With Troy Gentile playing the role of Barry Goldberg,

Sean Giambrone playing the role of Adam Goldberg

Sam Lerner Playing the role of Geoff Schwartz

