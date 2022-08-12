My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Release Date, Cast and Trailer: Everything We Know

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is finally happening! It seems like a fever dream, but the movie’s filming has already begun in Greece. This official announcement of filming came from none other than Nia Vardalos. She announced this big news via her official Instagram account. Vardalos will serve as the director for the movie. She has previously worked as the writer for the previous two movies! To know about the threequel, continue reading the article!

When will the third part of My Big Fat Greek Wedding be released?

The production of the movie began on 21st June 2022. The filming was supposed to begin even earlier in 2021, but due to the pandemic, it had to be delayed. However, fans should be happy with the fact that we’ll soon get to watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 after, almost seven years of the second part’s premiere. But there is no official release date for it so far. Hence you’ll have to remain patient.

The production has begun in the beautiful city of Athens. So, after the innumerable references, we’ll finally get to see our main characters in actual Greece. Other than this, due to the location, the cinematography is going to be on point. Moreover, You’ll be shocked to hear that the same production companies are coming back together for the threequel. And with the same director, you can keep high expectations from the threequel.

Major details about the movie are still not out yet. But we know for a fact that there will be another wedding in the upcoming third part. The writers have not revealed which characters will tie the knot this time. However, according to certain reports, Paris will be the one who will get hitched this time. She is the daughter of Toula and Ian. Another detail that Vardalos revealed was that Ian and Toula would not be grandparents in the third movie! There is no official plot synopsis for it so far. But the script is all done!

So, that was all about My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3! As the movie is still in its early production phase, the details are not fully out yet. But we’ll make sure to keep this site up to date. So, don’t forget to bookmark this page!

