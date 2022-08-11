The Sandman Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

The popular Nick Gaiman DC comics have finally come to life as a Netflix series, and fans are already looking forward to The Sandman Season 2. The dark fantasy series is a perfect blend of reality mixed with mythical gods and several other immortal beings that have won viewers’ hearts.

Based on DC comics of the same name, The Sandman is pretty much the talk of the town these days, with viewers wondering what the future holds for it. Will the show be renewed? Is there more source material to continue the story of Morpheus as he finds his way back and regains his powers? What about the rest of The Endless family and many more such questions are on the minds of everyone? And hence, here are all the answers to your questions.

The Sandman Season 2 Cast

The Sandman Season 2 will consist of old and new faces as viewers will finally see the entire Endless family on their screens. Each episode from the ten-episode season will make viewers learn more about the Endless family and discover new details about all characters.

Moreover, even though we do not have an official cast list, we have a pretty good idea of who fans should expect to see in the second season, especially after Neil Gaiman’s statement in an interview with Radio Times. He said:

“Part of the fun of Sandman is, if we get to season 2, you’re going to meet many more people. And by the way, in season 2, you’re also going to re-encounter everybody you knew and loved in season 1.”

Hence, here is a list of the cast members that are expected to return and once again make you fall in love with them:

Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, aka The King of Dreams

Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven

Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian

Kirby Howell-Baptist as Death

Mason Alexander Park as Desire

Donna Preston as Despair

Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar

Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne

Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker

Besides these, there will also be several new faces in the new season. While we do not know who will be the newcomers, we are sure their characters and stories will make you enjoy the show even more.

The Sandman Season 2 Release Date

There is no official release date for The Sandman Season 2, but that’s because Netflix hasn’t green-lit the series yet. Although, we ask you not to worry as the first season has just recently been released, and Netflix does take its sweet time in analyzing the success of a show before renewing it. And in the case of The Sandman, fans do not need to worry as the show is performing well on the platform, and critics love the DC comic series adaptation.

Moreover, the showrunner for the amazing series, Allan Heinberg, spoke with Rolling Stone recently. In his interview, he revealed how the rest of the team and he are ready for the second season and just waiting for Netflix to give them the green signal. He said:

“Well, we had a writer’s room for 20 weeks to talk about Season Two and to break stories and generate outlines and first drafts. And now I’m having early talks with production design and VFX and getting everything into position so that if we are lucky enough to have a Season Two, we’re ready to go, ideally with the same team who made Season One.”

So if all goes well and Netflix renews the show for The Sandman Season 2, fans can expect to watch it latest by the same time around 2024. After all, it did take a lot of time to produce the first season.

Plot

The second season will be full of twists, and its storyline will follow the footsteps of season 1, covering two volumes.

The second season will cover Season of Mists and A Game of You, with the first covering a larger part of the season. It will show the Endless family altogether, besides Destruction, for the first time in a family meeting. Desire, as usual, will be scheming during the meeting. Additionally, the rest of the family members will tease Morpheus for putting his ex-love Nada into Hell after she refused to join him as Queen. Finally, after many jokes, he gives in and travels to Hell to free Nada, only to find the realm empty.

Lucifer is tired of ruling Hell and has left his position for Dream to handle. But how could Dream? He has his realm to overlook. Hence, he finds many immortal beings coming to his realm, looking forward to being titled the new ruler of Hell.

Additionally, viewers will also see Barbie and her story continue as she lives in her own fantasy realm, The Land. Here she lives with her companion Martin Tenbones, a dog-like creature. Hence, the season will feature Morpheus figuring out things and talking animals.

In addition to this, there are 75 issues of the comics, meaning that there is plenty of material to make many more seasons. All fans must do is stay loyal to the Netflix adaptation and watch it religiously so that the streaming platform keeps renewing it and there is more of the show to binge watch.

Trailer

There is no trailer or even a teaser for The Sandman Season 2. But that’s quite understandable since the show still has to get renewed for another season by Netflix.

However, if you are impatient to know what happens next, you can read about it in the famous DC comic series or wait a bit longer because The Sandman Season 2 will hopefully get renewed soon and make its way to your screens by 2024.

We will keep our eyes and ears open for the more inside scoop on the second season of the Netflix series, and if we get any intel on it, we’ll let you know.