Dynasty Season 6 Canceled by CW?

The ever famous tv series Dynasty by CW network is the talk of the town these days as rumours and facts are speculating whether there will be a season 6 of the renowned show or not. Will it end with the current ongoing season 5? If you are also wondering whether you will get to continue binge-watching your favourite series in season 6, you have come to the right place. We have kept our eyes open for all the latest updates about the renewal and cancellation news of Dynasty season 6.

Unfortunately, we are sorry to break this disappointing news to you that Dynasty season 6 has indeed been cancelled by the CW network. On May 12, 2022, the CW network announced the cancellation of Dynasty season 6. The famous series will end with the fifth season only. Hence there is no chance of its renewal. The show star Rafael de La Fuente, Samuel Josiah’s role, took to Instagram about the cancellation news and shared a post with a caption stating: “A true privilege. It has been one crazy, beautiful ride. Even though season 5 will be the last, my gratitude is everlasting.”

Fans are enraged over the cancellation news of Dynasty Season 6

This abrupt cancellation of the soap opera Dynasty has put the fanbase in arms as it has squashed their hope for another season. Ever Since 2017, the show has won the hearts of many. The fanbase is eager to continue watching more seasons. We can understand that this sudden cancellation news is not easy for most fans. Hence the Dynasty fandom is still speculating about its renewal even after the cancellation news. Fans are hopeful that the series should be renewed for season 6. They want to see a good concluding storyline that most of their beloved characters deserve. Sadly this is not the case with Dynasty, even after having such a long run for the CW network.

Dynasty is one of those shows for which the release of another season and its renewal seemed inevitable. Given the high public demand and its enormous fanbase, 2017 till 2022 is not a short period. Most of the viewers were hooked to their screens, binge-watching the series to the point where it became a norm over the years. Recently, some fans took it to Twitter, throwing shade over the Network’s fellow show Riverdale. As one fan Tweeted asking if the writers have any dirt on the Network’s executives and how come shows like Riverdale keep getting renewed while shows like Dynasty get cancelled so easily.

Possible reasons for the cancellation of Dynasty season 6

Recently, CW has been on a cancellation spree as the Network has cancelled most of its famous shows while fans were desperately expecting their renewal. So suddenly, axing TV shows midway is not a foreign concept for the CW network. The following shows have all been cancelled by the CW network:

In the dark Roswell: New Mexico.

Batwoman.

DC’s Legends of tomorrow.

4400.

Naomi.

Legacies.

Charm.

The CW network and Netflix collaboration expired back in 2019, after which the two networks made decisions such that they ended up cancelling most of these series. This suggested that the CW Network would potentially get sold in the future. Hence it has been on a cancellation spree.

The previous seasons of Dynasty witnessed a downfall in the traditional ratings on the CW. According to the TV series finale, Dynasty’s 5th season bagged a 0.04 rating in the 18-40 demographic with 261,000 viewers. This marked a 14% decrease compared to the 4th season, which seems to be another possible reason for the cancellation of Dynasty season 6. However, even then, the prior seasons had a decent number of viewers, but it fell victim to many mixed reviews at the hands of critics. These reasons led to the CW finally deciding to withdraw their investment in new seasons for the show.

If Season 6 comes out, who will be starring in it?

It is easy to guess the cast based on the previous pattern of casting in different seasons. If in case there was a season 6 coming out, we predict that the cast would remain the same as that of season 5, which includes:

Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington

Daniella Alonso as Cristal Jennings Carrington

Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby

Rafael de La Fuente as Samuel Josiah “Sammy Jo” Jones Carrington

Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington

Michael Michele as Dominique Deveraux

Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane

Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby

Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders

Adam Huber as Liam Ridley

Eliza Bennett as Amanda Carrington

Grant Show as Blake Carrington

Where can you watch Dynasty?

You can stream Dynasty for free on the official CW website right after it premiers every Friday night in 8 pm ET/PT (7 pm CT). It can also be rented or purchased on Instant Video, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play with free and membership subscription plan based on the location and region of the viewer. It is also currently available to stream on Netflix and Fubo tv.

