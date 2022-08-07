The Good Doctor Season 6 – Shaun reminds us to never be afraid!

The Good Doctor is a one of a kind series to say the least. Not only does it aim to spread awareness on autism or autistic spectrum disorder but it also gives us insight to the struggles and hurdles that the people with this disorder go through in their daily life. More importantly, we get to see how they cope with it and achieve their dreams and goals regardless of their condition! The ABC’s show’s unique take on the portrayal of this disorder has left everyone holding onto their breaths and wanting more. All the previous seasons were spectacular and the wait for the new one is absolutely crucial. In this push and pull of emotions, the news about the premiere of The Good Doctor Season 6 is literally a cherry on top for the fans!

The ABC’s series received an average audience score of 67% approval on rotten tomatoes. Which is not bad but it could have been better! Seeing that, the show’s rating has been phenomenal throughout all seasons. In the first season, The Good Doctor roughly gathered a total of 18.5 million viewers per episode! And its number seems to be increasing with every passing minute. It has become a rating powerhouse since its debut and has won millions of heart; receiving love and support from every corner of the world.

According to David Shore:

“There’s an honest, unabashed emotionality to this show that I think is very refreshing. It will make you cry in an unembarrassed way”.

Well, he is not wrong! Seeing that the series has been a tear jerker throughout all of its seasons. Fortunately, it is back to make us cry again; whether it’s happy tears or sad tears! Grab your tissue y’all! As we are back with some juicy details about the show.

The Good Doctor Season 6 – What is Autism?

In order to understand what the thriving show is all about, one must have a clear understanding of what autism actually is! Considering the fact that our main protagonist, Dr. Shaun Murphy is autistic and the whole series is centered around his journey and his struggles with this disorder.

According to Merriam Webster Dictionary, Autism is:

“Marked by impairments in the ability to communicate and interact socially and by the presence of repetitive behaviours or restricted interests —called also autistic spectrum disorder, pervasive developmental disorder”

To put it precisely, people who have trouble communicating and understanding what others think and feel. As well as find it difficult to react to facial expressions, touch and even language are autistic.

What is it about?

The American series revolves around the life of Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). An autistic surgeon in St. Bonaventure hospital’s surgical unit, who also has savant syndrome. Which, more or less, makes it hard for him to adjust to the new environment. However, it is also his once in a lifetime chance to prove his potential to those who doubted his abilities because of his disorder. When Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) took a leap of faith and gave him a chance by going against the hospital’s board and staff’s bias, he took it as a sign from heaven. A sign that it is finally time to showcase his extraordinary talent to the world and prove that he can save people’s lives from his medical skills regardless of his autism.

Season 6 will further explore his role as a surgeon and his love-life side by side; seeing that we saw him get engaged in Season 5.

According to the official synopsis for the premiere of the finale episode of the fifth season:

Shaun and Lea’s upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala. Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved.

There is more to this in the upcoming season and we are here for it!

The Good Doctor Season 6 – Our brave Protagonist!

Throughout all the seasons, Dr. Shaun Murphy really moved his audience’s heart with its amazing personality. His way of dealing with everything motivates us to be a better person. Moreover, his little decisions give the audience countless life lessons that any other t.v series could merely dream of doing.

Those subtle indicators in the show highlight the fact that life is not as complicated as it seems:

He is a curious cat; looks for answers rather than freaking out at every single thing.

He is honest no matter what!

He does not give up and has a fighting spirit.

He is calm and collective.

He is willing to learn and is not ashamed to ask questions.

He has great patience and always looks for creative solutions.

We should learn from him!