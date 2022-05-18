The Good Doctor Season 6 Will ABC Renew It?

The Good Doctor Season 6 is officially happening! It was renewed by ABC in March before season 5 of the medical drama even came to an end. After all, how can the network cancel one of its best shows?

Season 5 has also stayed consistent in terms of viewers when compared to season 4. An average of 4.58 million viewers come together to watch the live broadcast of each new episode. Additionally, 10.5 million viewers tuned in and watched the episode within a time span of 35 days. With such a great response from the audience, season 6 of The Good Doctor was pretty much inevitable.

Furthermore, the network has also announced that this will be the longest season of The Good Doctor, with a total of 22 episodes. This is mainly because 2 of the episodes that were supposed to release this year have been shifted to the 2022-2023 installment, aka season 6. Either way, at least fans will get to watch these episodes.

In addition to this, we might have a possible release date for you and new cast members that will surely make the ABC medical drama series even better. So, with season 5 coming to an end on May 16, 2022, here are all the latest updates about the upcoming season that will hopefully be even better than the ones that preceded it.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Cast

Season 6 of The Good Doctor will show many old faces reprise their roles as executive producer Liz Friedman takes on the role of co-showrunner along with executive producer David Shore who has been the showrunner for five seasons. Here is a list of everyone you can expect in the sixth season:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

In addition to this, one of these cast members might not be seen in the sixth season as the season finale promo shows the chief of surgery, Dr. Audrey Lim, troubled and calling for a crash cart in an emergency. Since the finale of season 5 hasn’t aired yet, we don’t know who we will lose or are just on the verge of losing at St. Bonaventure.

Also, ABC has announced that Brandon Larracuente and Savannah Welch will be rejoining season 6 as Daniel and Danica. It will be fun to watch what new plot twists come along with their entrance back into the series.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Plot

With the fifth season’s finale airing on May 16, 2022, we still don’t know the cliffhanger it will be ending on. As the sixth season will pretty much continue from there.

Season 6 will also show new beginnings as Dr. Shaun and Lea gets married in the Season 5 finale, with Dr. Glassman officiating the ceremony. Viewers will get to see the couple handle new tasks and problems as they move forward in the world and this next phase of their life.

On the other hand, Asher’s parents will reveal shocking information to the doctor. And fans will get to see Dr. Asher try and wrap his mind around the fact that his father and he will never be able to truly understand each other. So that’s one storyline that will be interesting to watch.

Shore, in February, spoke about what the show is all about saying:

“We want to deal with real issues and real people and decent people trying to do their best and facing challenges. And sometimes things work out, and sometimes they don’t, but we don’t always have the happy ending.”

So, this is pretty much what viewers can expect in The Good Doctor season 6.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Release Date

While an official release date still has to be announced for the sixth season, we have some good news for fans. The show will be returning this fall, and it has been confirmed by ABC.

Recently, the team at ABC spoke about Larracuente and Welch’s casting in The Good Doctor season 6. At the time, they also shared that both of them had already filmed their first episodes, and fans can expect the latest season in fall 2022.

Although a proper release date hasn’t been announced, we think Dr. Shaun Murphy will be back again in September, the same time around which the previous has premiered. Moreover, the network will probably maintain the previous fall schedule by releasing new episodes every Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If we get any more updates or if ABC confirms the release date for The Good Doctor Season 6, we will update it here. Until then, enjoy re-watching the past five seasons of the famous medical series.

